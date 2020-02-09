Two ideas college football should adopt from the XFL

The first weekend of the new XFL is still ongoing, but there are already two ideas that the powers that be in college football should strongly consider embracing from the new league. The first is open transparency in the instant replay process. The second is the new kickoff rule.

In a world where kickoff rules continue to be monitored and adjusted with the idea of player safety in mind, college football rules experts should be keeping track of the new idea implemented by the XFL. Traditionally, special teams units from both teams will be in motion the instant the kicker kicks the football down the field. This leads to violent collisions that have been a focal point for years. The XFL does things differently by lining up every player on the field except the kicker and the kick returner a mere five yards apart from each other. Those players stand in place until the kick returner fields the football, and then the action begins.

Kickoff rules for those who are looking for more information: pic.twitter.com/4H4TZRjSIx — XFL (@xfl2020) February 9, 2020

Having this setup for the kickoff still allows the anticipation of the kick return to build but also limits the risk to the player with less room to build up momentum for a massive hit on an opposing player. Granted, it has been just one weekend of XFL football, but the kickoff rule seems to be pretty well received by those who have been watching.

I think I like the funky new kickoff format of the XFL with the coverage guys way ahead of the kicker, lined up in front of the blockers… Seems like it's a decent alternative as opposed to ditching the kickoff altogether. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 8, 2020

I have moved XFL to TV2 but it’s definitely better than the AAF and the kickoff rule is sweet — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 8, 2020

Vince McMahon and the XFL might be on to something here. The kicker is at the 35-yard line, but the kickoff team is at the opposing 35 yard-line and can’t move until the returner catches the ball. This is to prevent collisions. Wonder if the NFL would adopt. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/0AlBpndNY6 — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 8, 2020

But what about that open transparency?

College football fans from all conferences know the integrity of the officiating of the game is under a constant microscope. No fanbase is exempt from feeling slighted by an official ruling at some point during the season regardless of whether or not a call was actually blown. Perhaps the most frustrating part of the officiating of the game comes with the instant replay process, where fans in the stadium and those sitting at home are left wondering just what the official in the review booth is looking at. Each conference has had its moments that have needed addressing after the fact. This is an area the XFL has taken head-on by inviting viewers into the line of communication between the head official on the field and the official up in the replay booth.

Pretty clear and informative replay sequence from the XFL. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/84CSHZok15 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2020

How the replay sausage is made, Part 2. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/fWOejv27MK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2020

More open access to the replay process, including a close-up of all the options and views available. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/u4D9Z4nUjK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2020

Seemed like a catch to us but there you go. Interesting learning so far is that replay access won't solve all the issues, but at least you get accountability. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/YtDdVELCeR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2020

Even if the replay booth gets a call wrong, at least now everybody will know what the line of thinking was on the call. That leads to more accountability for the officials and improves the integrity of the officiating of the game regardless of the decisions being made. This was an idea that was introduced by the Alliance of American Football (AAF) last year before the league was forced to shut down in the middle of the season. That league may have failed, but it did have the instant replay access in its favor. The XFL has continued that idea and hopefully, it will make its way to college football and the NFL soon enough.

TV partners and conferences can make this happen, and it will be well received and appreciated by fans. Forget about the rules expert weighing in from the studio. Give viewers access to hearing the process unfold as the priority, and then go to the rules expert for further examination if necessary.

Have you seen any of the XFL this weekend? Are there any other rules or ideas you would like to see adopted by college football? Or do you think college football should punt on both of these ideas highlighted in this post?

