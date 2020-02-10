Luke Fickell spurns Michigan State to remain at Cincinnati

If you’re a Michigan State fan dead set on hiring Luke Fickell, last week’s news that Pat Narduzzi, Mel Tucker, Robert Saleh and Matt Campbell turned the Spartans down were non-events, and maybe even a good thing. Oh, those guys are just saving face before Fickell takes the job, you could tell yourself.

Now, well, not so much.

As Yahoo‘s Pete Thamel first reported and was then followed by a number of outlets, Fickell has decided to remain at Cincinnati after interviewing with Michigan State over the weekend.

Fickell himself then confirmed the news on Monday.

If you’re Fickell, this is a smart decision. He’s 22-5 with back-to-back AP Top 25 finishes the past two seasons, his team returns almost entirely intact for 2020 and the Bearcats just signed by far the best recruiting class in Group of 5. The Bearcats will enter the fall as the odds-on favorite to claim the Group of 5’s New Year’s Six bowl bid, while Michigan State is headed for a full-on rebuild in a division with Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.

Now, if you’re Michigan State, you’re forced to grapple with the idea that your top prospect just turned you down… and you’re headed for a full-on rebuild in a division with Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.