Outgoing Big Ten referee says offsides that flipped Georgia-Alabama title game was incorrect

By Zach BarnettFeb 10, 2020, 12:27 PM EST
There’s no interview subject better than someone heading off into retirement, and, it turns out, there’s no better retirement interview subject than an outgoing referee. They’ve got bridges to burn and scores to settle like the rest of us, only they know the game and the coaches like very few of us.

After 20 years refereeing Big Ten football games, Dan Capron called it quits at the end of the 2019 campaign, and in an interview posted Monday with the Chicago Tribune he came clean on all the calls he missed. Or, all the calls he saw the other refs on his crews missed.

And the biggest one, no doubt, was the offsides call against Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship.

To reset: Georgia carried a 13-0 lead into halftime, forcing Nick Saban to insert then-freshman Tua Tagovailoa into the game for the struggling incumbent Jalen Hurts. Alabama accepted the ball to open the second half, and Georgia’s defense immediately forced a three-and-out. Bulldogs wide receiver Tyler Simmons then blocked the ensuing punt, giving Georgia a golden opportunity to perhaps take a 20-0 lead and bury Alabama’s comeback before it could begin. Instead, Simmons was flagged for an offsides penalty that Capron now says was incorrect.

We had a miss. Alabama was on the ropes. They were deep in their own territory and they’re punting. The punt gets blocked. There’s a flag on the ground because the line judge had Georgia offside. Oh, boy. He (the player, Tyler Simmons) actually had a running start and timed it (properly). He wasn’t offside.

But that wasn’t my call. The blocking backs, a split-second before the snap, moved. That was a false start. That should have been my call. It still wouldn’t have been a blocked punt but instead a five-yard penalty against the offense. You never want to make a mistake of any kind in such a high-profile atmosphere.

Watch for yourself below. Not only was Simmons not offsides, he wasn’t even close.

The offsides penalty turned a 4th-and-8 into a 4th-and-3, so Georgia still got the ball, only with a roughly 50-yard difference in field position. Georgia went three-and-out on its first second half possession, Alabama scored a touchdown on its next chance and, of course, the Crimson Tide came back to win 26-23 in overtime.

Capron was also on the field for the infamous spot that decided the 2016 Ohio State-Michigan game. There, Capron doesn’t say definitively whether JT Barrett achieved the first down or was stopped short because, he says, no one can truly know for sure because ABC’s cameras didn’t do their job.

Of course the ruling on the field was that he made the line to gain (on fourth-and-1) and it was going to be a first down. The buzzers went off and it got kicked up to replay. I don’t know why the network didn’t have a camera right on the yard line. It was broadcasting malpractice. Because there was no camera on the yard line, there wasn’t a good angle to make the determination on an excruciatingly close call. I’m talking about within an inch. So replay couldn’t get a read on it, and they did what they’re supposed to do. The ruling on the field stands.

In this age of replay, it’s wild how much recent college football history has turned — consider how different Michigan and Georgia football feels right now had they won those games — on calls that technology should or could have corrected, but didn’t for one reason or another.

Speaking of replay, Capron weighed in that the scoop-and-score wiped off the board in December’s Fiesta Bowl never should’ve been overturned.

I’m not being critical of anybody, but once it goes upstairs, with the exception of targeting, the replay official is not supposed to re-officiate the play. The replay official is in the nature of an appellate court. And he is there to correct obvious mistakes. Unless there is indisputable video evidence that the call was wrong, the play stands.

Had the interview gone on a few questions longer, perhaps Capron could’ve told us where Malaysia Airlines flight 370 ended up.

Report: LSU preparing to hire Scott Linehan to be new passing game coordinator

By Kevin McGuireFeb 10, 2020, 6:06 PM EST
After winning the national championship, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron found himself in need of a new passing game coordinator. Now, he has one.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, LSU is preparing to hire veteran NFL assistant coach Scott Linehan to be the new passing game coordinator of the Tigers.

Linehan most recently was an offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys from 2015 through 2018. Prior to that, Linehan was the passing game coordinator for the Cowboys, which came after five seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. The former head coach of the St. Louis Rams (2006-2008) has also had coaching stops with the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings at the NFL level.

Linehan does have college experience, however. His first college job came with his alma mater, Idaho, in 1989 as a wide receivers coach. He eventually made stops at UNLV, Washington and Louisville before making his way to the NFL.

Linehan will be replacing Joe Brady, the 2019 Broyles Award winner. Brady left LSU for the NFL as a part of former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule‘s staff with the Carolina Panthers.

Missouri transfer CB Christian Holmes announces move to Oklahoma State

By Kevin McGuireFeb 10, 2020, 5:32 PM EST
A month after diving into the NCAA transfer portal, cornerback Christian Holmes has announced he is heading to Oklahoma State. In a message posted on his Twitter account on Monday, Holmes confirmed he is joining the Oklahoma State program in 2020.

Holmes, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2016,  is transferring from Missouri to Oklahoma State. Holmes will have one season of eligibility to use this season, and he will be eligible to play for the Cowboys this fall as a graduate transfer.

During his time with Missouri, Holmes played in 35 games and started 12 of them. Holmes started eight games for the Tigers in 2019.

Last week, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard spilled the beans on Holmes’ decision by indicating the transfer was about to happen.

Penn State DC Brent Pry staying put with Nittany Lions

By Kevin McGuireFeb 10, 2020, 4:43 PM EST
Penn State head coach James Franklin has had his fair share of staff turnover to deal with this offseason, but defensive coordinator Brent Pry will not be the next out the door before the 2020 season. Pry is reportedly confirmed to be staying put in Happy Valley this season after his name has started popping on the radar for Michigan State.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported the Pry development via Twitter on Monday.

Pry came to Penn State from Vanderbilt with Franklin when Franklin was hired by Penn State in 2014. Pry has been an assistant with Franklin since 2011. After five years of splitting defensive coordinatior duties, Pry took on the full defensive coordinator tag in 2016 after Bob Shoop left Penn State for Tennessee.

Michigan State has been searching for a new head coach for the past week following the resignation of Mark Dantonio. The Spartans have seen plenty of potential options decide not to pursue the opportunity to lead the Spartans. Among the coaches who have taken themselves out of consideration int he past week have included Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi (HERE), Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell (HERE), Colorado head coach Mel Tucker (HERE), and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell (HERE). As the search has been dragging on, Pry has become a perceived target of the Spartans, but that will no longer be the case.

Penn State has already lost one coordinator this offseason to a head coaching job. Former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne accepted an offer from Old Dominion to be its new head coach. Penn State has also replaced its offensive line coach, defensive line coach, and wide receiver coach amid a flurry of coaching changes on the staff this offseason. Penn State just filled its vacancy at defensive line coach with the addition of John Scott Jr., at which time the university outlined confirmed coaching duties for the assistant staff for the 2020 season.

As for the Spartans, the search continues.

Temple signs contract extension with Philadelphia Eagles to keep home games at The Linc

By Kevin McGuireFeb 10, 2020, 3:58 PM EST
Well, the answer to where Temple will play its home games has been answered. The Owls will continue to play home games in Lincoln Financial Field, home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, for at least another five seasons. As reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Temple signed a five-year contract with the Eagles that includes an option for another five years after that.

How much Temple is paying to rent the stadium for football games has not been disclosed at this time. Previous reports noted Temple had been paying the Eagles $1 million per year to use the stadium. It was rumored the Eagles were seeking up to $2-$3 million from Temple for future seasons.

Now that Temple knows where it will be playing games through the 2024 season, the ongoing discussion about a long-term home for the Owls will continue on. Temple has been working to plan an on-campus stadium for the football program, but support from the local community has not been easy to find for the university. If needed, Temple has a home for the next 10 seasons in place, but whether or not that will lead to the Owls getting support to build its own on-campus stadium remains to be seen.

Temple has been playing home games in Lincoln Financial Field since the stadium opened in 2003. Temple originally signed a 15-year contract with the Eagles to rent the stadium for football games. Once that contract expired, Temple and the Eagles agreed on a short-term contract extension to allow Temple to continue exploring its options. That extension expired at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Lincoln Financial Field will also host the 2020 Army-Navy Game. After a one-year trip to MetLife Stadium in 2021, the Army-Navy Game will return to Philadelphia in 2022. Future venues for the Army-Navy Game beyond 2022 have not been determined at this time.