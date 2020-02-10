Temple signs contract extension with Philadelphia Eagles to keep home games at The Linc

Well, the answer to where Temple will play its home games has been answered. The Owls will continue to play home games in Lincoln Financial Field, home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, for at least another five seasons. As reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Temple signed a five-year contract with the Eagles that includes an option for another five years after that.

How much Temple is paying to rent the stadium for football games has not been disclosed at this time. Previous reports noted Temple had been paying the Eagles $1 million per year to use the stadium. It was rumored the Eagles were seeking up to $2-$3 million from Temple for future seasons.

Now that Temple knows where it will be playing games through the 2024 season, the ongoing discussion about a long-term home for the Owls will continue on. Temple has been working to plan an on-campus stadium for the football program, but support from the local community has not been easy to find for the university. If needed, Temple has a home for the next 10 seasons in place, but whether or not that will lead to the Owls getting support to build its own on-campus stadium remains to be seen.

Temple has been playing home games in Lincoln Financial Field since the stadium opened in 2003. Temple originally signed a 15-year contract with the Eagles to rent the stadium for football games. Once that contract expired, Temple and the Eagles agreed on a short-term contract extension to allow Temple to continue exploring its options. That extension expired at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Lincoln Financial Field will also host the 2020 Army-Navy Game. After a one-year trip to MetLife Stadium in 2021, the Army-Navy Game will return to Philadelphia in 2022. Future venues for the Army-Navy Game beyond 2022 have not been determined at this time.

