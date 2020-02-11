For one former Alabama Crimson Tide football player, his second collegiate stop was a brief one.

First reported by the Houston Chronicle, a Houston official subsequently confirmed that Eyabi Anoma has been dismissed from Dana Holgorsen‘s football program. The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

The dismissal is the latest hiccup for a player who began his collegiate playing career with the Alabama Crimson Tide football program.

One year ago this month, Anoma entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A couple of days later, the player pulled his name from the portal, a signal that he intended to remain a part of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. Five months later, however, it was confirmed that Anoma was no longer enrolled in classes at UA.

In August of last year, Anoma transferred from Alabama Crimson Tide football to Houston. At the time of his transfer destination being confirmed, it was reported that Anoma was first suspended by Alabama and then expelled for a vague “university-level issue.”

Because of NCAA transfer bylaws, Anoma was forced to sit out the 2019 season.

The initial reports of the player considering a transfer last winter came a little over a month after head coach Nick Saban confirmed that, in the midst of preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma, Anoma “had a personal day… to sort some things out.” A tweet around the same time also caused some to think Anoma was considering a transfer, although the player later downplayed such a notion.

A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2018 recruiting class, Anoma, who also considered Maryland and Michigan, was rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Maryland; and the No. 4 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Anoma was Alabama’s top-rated signee in that recruiting cycle.

As a true freshman, Anoma played in 11 games and was credited with nine tackles (two for loss), although his role wasn’t as expansive as some thought it’d be.