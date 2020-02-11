For one former Alabama Crimson Tide football player, his second collegiate stop was a brief one.
First reported by the Houston Chronicle, a Houston official subsequently confirmed that Eyabi Anoma has been dismissed from Dana Holgorsen‘s football program. The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.
The dismissal is the latest hiccup for a player who began his collegiate playing career with the Alabama Crimson Tide football program.
One year ago this month, Anoma entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A couple of days later, the player pulled his name from the portal, a signal that he intended to remain a part of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. Five months later, however, it was confirmed that Anoma was no longer enrolled in classes at UA.
In August of last year, Anoma transferred from Alabama Crimson Tide football to Houston. At the time of his transfer destination being confirmed, it was reported that Anoma was first suspended by Alabama and then expelled for a vague “university-level issue.”
Because of NCAA transfer bylaws, Anoma was forced to sit out the 2019 season.
The initial reports of the player considering a transfer last winter came a little over a month after head coach Nick Saban confirmed that, in the midst of preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma, Anoma “had a personal day… to sort some things out.” A tweet around the same time also caused some to think Anoma was considering a transfer, although the player later downplayed such a notion.
A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2018 recruiting class, Anoma, who also considered Maryland and Michigan, was rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Maryland; and the No. 4 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Anoma was Alabama’s top-rated signee in that recruiting cycle.
As a true freshman, Anoma played in 11 games and was credited with nine tackles (two for loss), although his role wasn’t as expansive as some thought it’d be.
Any angst fans of the Boise State football team may have been feeling has officially been assuaged.
In the middle of last month, one-time North Texas commit Cade Fennegan flipped and committed to the Boise State football team. On National Signing Day last Wednesday, though, the 2020 quarterback didn’t sign a National Letter of Intent. Why? Because he was still in Argentina finishing up an LDS mission.
According to the school at the time, Fennegan had previously signed a Financial Aid Agreement with the school. That, however, is less binding than an NLI and would’ve made it much easier for the prospect to back out of his commitment to Boise State football.
That helped to add to the angst as, last Tuesday night, Fennegan tweeted that he had received a scholarship offer from USC.
Monday, however, the Mountain West Conference school announced that “[t]he Boise State football team officially signed quarterback Cade Fennegan to a National Letter of Intent.” The signee is expected to be on campus either late in the spring or early on in summer.
In large part because he’s been away from the sport for two years, Fennegan was just a two-star recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The mission to a foreign country also proved interesting on the recruiting front.
From the Idaho Statesman last week:
Communicating with Fennegan wasn’t easy the past couple years. While on his mission, he is only allowed access to email once a week, usually on Mondays.
Harsin spoke to him on the phone just once, and Fennegan spoke in Spanish most of the time. The staff did most of its communicating with his parents, and the coaches even visited Fennegan’s home in Dallas while he was out of the country.
“We just have a criteria of exactly what we’re looking for and we go find it,” [offensive coordinator Eric] Kiesau said. “We don’t really compare stars or if he has 10 offers or zero offers. We’re just looking for the right fit for us, and he fit us, and that’s why we went after him.”
The NFL bent to the Arizona State football on-field coaching staff has continued.
Monday, ASU announced that Robert Rodriguez has been hired by Herm Edwards. Specifically, Rodriguez will serve as defensive line coach for the Aztecs.
Rodriguez will replace Jamar Cain, who left late last month to take a job at Oklahoma.
The past five seasons, Rodriguez worked for the Minnesota Vikings. In 2019, he was the NFL club’s assistant defensive line coach.
“Robert Rodriguez has established himself as a strong up-and-coming coach at the highest level of football and has worked within one of the most dominant defensive organizations of the past several seasons in the Vikings,” the Arizona State football head coach said in a statement. “But he also has numerous years of collegiate coaching experience and I feel strongly that the combination of his professional and collegiate coaching abilities will prove to be a vital asset along our defensive front.”
From 2008-14, Rodriguez was the linebackers coach at UTEP. He was also the Miners’ special teams coordinator. That has been his only on-field job at the FBS level until the move to Arizona State football.
Rodriguez played his college football at UTEP during the early aughts.
“My family, my wife and I are ecstatic for the opportunity to go to Arizona State to work with best staff we could ask for,” Rodriguez said. “Getting the opportunity work with Herm Edwards, Marvin Lewis, Antonio Pierce and that caliber of coaches is one of the reasons that we even looked outside the National Football League. We are all in. Once we got there and saw what they’re trying to build, we knew that this was the place that we wanted to be.”
Courtesy of Florida State and LSU, we have some rather meaty scheduling in which to sink our collective offseason teeth. Unfortunately, it’s bereft of on-campus meat.
Very early Tuesday afternoon, and after it had been rumored as a possibility a year and a half ago, both Florida State and LSU sent out press releases confirming that the two schools have reached an agreement on a two-game series. Florida State and LSU will open both the 2022 and 2023 seasons against each other, during extended Labor Day weekend holiday.
Sadly for both sets of fans, this won’t be a home-and-home series. Instead, Florida State and LSU will square off Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans in the first meeting. The following season, the Seminoles and Tigers will tangle at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3.
“Our team looks forward to playing Florida State to open the 2022 and 2023 seasons,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. “To play a traditional power like Florida State is a challenge that excites our team. Playing in New Orleans and Orlando is a great opportunity for us to showcase to recruits the LSU program. We look forward to playing anyone, anywhere at any time.”
“I’m excited about this series,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Florida State has a rich tradition in Louisiana, the home of many former Seminoles including Warrick Dunn and Travis Minor, and all three of our national championship teams had at least one player from Louisiana. It continues to be an important area for us now. We added two players from Louisiana in our first signing class, and it will be great for them and other future Noles to be able to play back in their home state. This series matches two of the iconic brands in college football, and I know our fans will have a great time in New Orleans and Orlando. I want to thank our administration for all their hard work on this and for continuing to pursue first-class experiences for our student-athletes.”
Florida State and LSU have met in football nine times previously, the first coming in 1968 and most recently in 1991. FSU holds a 7-2 edge in the all-time series, and has won four straight.
An offseason of change for the LSU football coaching staff shows no signs of abating.
Since beating Clemson to win the 2019 national championship, LSU football has lost its defensive coordinator to the head job at Baylor and its passing-game coordinator to the NFL. The Tigers have also lost a handful of analysts to other programs as well.
Overnight, reports surfaced that LSU could be losing another on-field assistant as Tommie Robinson is expected to interview with South Carolina Tuesday. As noted by 247Sports.com, the running back coach’s contract expires on March 1. According to FootballScoop.com, “a decision could be made within the next 36 hours.”
South Carolina is looking for a replacement for running backs coach Thomas Brown, who left for a job with the NFL’s St. Louis Rams earlier this month. The 2019 season was Brown’s first with the Gamecocks.
Robinson just completed his third season with the LSU football team. He’s also coached running backs at six other FBS programs in a career that began in 1986:
- USC (2016, 2013)
- Texas (2015)
- Miami (2007-09)
- Memphis (2006)
- Oklahoma State (2001)
- Utah State (1992-93)
The only times Robinson spent more than three seasons at a single school? At TCU from 1994-97 and then at Georgia Tech from 2002-05, where he served as wide receivers coach at both stops. He also spent three seasons (2010-12) as the running backs coach for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
The first five years of Robinson’s coaching career were at the high school level. His first job at the FBS level came as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1991.