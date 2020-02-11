Nearly two months after taking over as the head coach of Appalachian State football, Shawn Clark‘s first staff at the Sun Belt Conference school is complete.

Monday, App State announced that Robert Nunn has been hired by Clark as part of his defensive staff. A specific title has not yet been given to the veteran assistant.

Nunn has spent the last 19 seasons of his coaching career in the NFL. The Oklahoma native has served as a line coach at that level with the New York Jets (2017-18), Cleveland Browns (2016), New York Giants (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009) and Washington Redskins (2003). He was also the defensive tackles coach for the Green Bay Packers (2005-08). From 2000-02 he was the assistant line coach for the Miami Dolphins, then spent the 2004 season as a special assistant coach for that same organization.

“We’re excited to welcome Robert and his family to Boone,” a statement from the Appalachian State football head coach began. “As a Super Bowl-winning assistant coach in the NFL and a head coach in junior college, he is going to bring a wealth of knowledge to our staff and players.”

Nunn’s last job at the FBS level came as the defensive ends coach at Tennessee from 1989-90. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Georgia Military College, Nunn was named as that junior college’s head coach from 1992-99.

“Ever since I started following App State Football in the summer of 1997, I’ve been up to visit 15 or 20 times and I just love Boone,” Nunn said in his statement. “From watching Coach (Jerry) Moore, I was always impressed by how well the Mountaineers were coached. It’s a great program that I’ve been attached to for a while, and I’m excited to join the staff and get started.”

With Nunn’s hiring, all 10 of Clark’s on-field assistants have been hired. The other nine are:

Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen

Offensive assistant Nic Cardwell

Offensive assistant Brian Haines

Offensive assistant Pat Washington

Offensive assistant Justin Watts

Defensive coordinator Dale Jones

Defensive assistant Cortney Braswell

Defensive assistant Mark DeBastiani

Defensive assistant James Rowe

Per the school, position assignments for the offensive and defensive assistants will be announced soon.