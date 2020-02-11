Nearly a month after being named as the new Baylor football head coach, Dave Aranda‘s first coaching staff continues to come together.

Tuesday, Baylor football announced that Matt Powledge has been named as the Bears’ special teams coordinator. Powledge will also serve as BU’s safeties coach.

“I have known Matt for several years through camps in Louisiana,” the new Baylor football head coach said in a statement. “I have great respect for his intelligence and his work ethic. He is a great recruiter as well as a great developer of special teams. I was impressed with what he was able to do at Louisiana-Lafayette, turning their special teams unit into the best in the conference and one of the top in the nation. Ron Roberts has worked with him and also speaks very highly of him. We welcome Matt to the Baylor Family. I know he will improve our staff and do a great job of leading our special teams and safeties moving forward.”

Prior to coming to Baylor football, Powledge was the special teams coordinator at Louisiana the past two seasons. He also coached outside linebackers for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

At Louisiana, Poweldge worked with Ron Roberts, who is the new defensive coordinator for Baylor football.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of Coach Aranda’s staff at Baylor and to build something special here in Waco,” Powledge said. “Coach Aranda and Coach Roberts are two of the best coaches I have ever been around, and I look forward to working with both of them here. I’m a native Texan, so a chance to get back home and compete in the Big 12 Conference was something that made this opportunity very appealing.”

The job at the Sun Belt school was Powledge’s first on-field position at an FBS school.