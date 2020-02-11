Any angst fans of the Boise State football team may have been feeling has officially been assuaged.

In the middle of last month, one-time North Texas commit Cade Fennegan flipped and committed to the Boise State football team. On National Signing Day last Wednesday, though, the 2020 quarterback didn’t sign a National Letter of Intent. Why? Because he was still in Argentina finishing up an LDS mission.

According to the school at the time, Fennegan had previously signed a Financial Aid Agreement with the school. That, however, is less binding than an NLI and would’ve made it much easier for the prospect to back out of his commitment to Boise State football.

That helped to add to the angst as, last Tuesday night, Fennegan tweeted that he had received a scholarship offer from USC.

Monday, however, the Mountain West Conference school announced that “[t]he Boise State football team officially signed quarterback Cade Fennegan to a National Letter of Intent.” The signee is expected to be on campus either late in the spring or early on in summer.

In large part because he’s been away from the sport for two years, Fennegan was just a two-star recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The mission to a foreign country also proved interesting on the recruiting front.

From the Idaho Statesman last week: