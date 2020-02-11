Getty Images

Cal, Minnesota schedule home-and-home

By Zach BarnettFeb 11, 2020, 4:46 PM EST
The big scheduling news to come out Tuesday was the neutral site series between LSU and Florida State. But that was not the only news.

Cal and Minnesota have announced a home-and-home to be played at the tail end of this decade. California will head to Minneapolis on Sept. 16, 2028, and Minnesota will trek to Berkeley on Sept. 1, 2029.

The Bears and Gophers have played six previous Golden Mammal Bowls in their history. Cal took two blowouts in a home-and-home in the early ’50s, 55-14 in 1951 and 49-13 in 1952. Minnesota struck back by winning 26-20 in Berkeley in 1964 and 32-23 in Minneapolis in 1987. Cal then swept a recent home-and-home, winning 42-17 in Berkeley in 2006 and 35-21 in Minneapolis in 2009.

The news comes shortly after Cal confirmed a home-and-home with Florida, and the Golden Bears also have home-and-homes with TCU and Auburn, plus a 2022 visit to Notre Dame. Cal also has a home-and-home with Wyoming slated for 2028-29, alternating home and road years with the Minnesota games.

Minnesota has future home-and-homes with BYU, Colorado, North Carolina and Mississippi State. They have no other games slated for 2028-29.

Report: NCAA, conferences spent at least $750K on lobbying

By Zach BarnettFeb 11, 2020, 6:05 PM EST
NCAA president Mark Emmert and Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby spent their Tuesday before Congress, getting hammered for all the wrongs of College Sports, Inc. Though the conversation at times veered into how long it takes for the NCAA to get anything done, how hard it is to get ESPN+ in rural West Virginia and how untrustworthy the NCAA establishment is, the purpose of Tuesday’s bludgeoning was to talk about the same thing Congress spends most of its time talking about: money, how it’s allocated and who controls the purse strings.

And, according to an Associated Press report that dropped Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA and the power conferences spend a lot of money making sure they get to keep all of it.

The NCAA itself spent $450,000 on lobbying — $240,000 on outside counsel and $210,000 on its in-house lobbyists — while the ACC spent $210,000, and the Big 12 spent $90,000 in the second half of 2019.

And if the ACC and Big 12 are spending six figures on lobbying, you can bet the SEC, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 paid up as well, though those figures remain dark.

That money is spent to push the establishment’s message, which is to keep the traditional power brokers in power.

“The NCAA is going to fight for the status quo,” Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, told the AP.

“The NCAA has a permanent office in D.C. They have millions of dollars they can spend on lobbying and that’a very tough thing to fight. They’re a very powerful constituency,” said David Ridpath, interim president of the Drake Group, a nonprofit group that is bankrolling the effort on the Hill to grant college athletes their name, image and likeness rights. “I think we’re doing a pretty good job in Washington despite being the little engine that could.”

Tom McMillen, head of the Division I athletics directors’ lobbying group, gave exactly the quote you’d expect him to say: “You can have all the lobbyists in the world, but it doesn’t really make a difference,” he said. “This is a complicated process, getting something done through Congress in any kind of timely fashion.”

Lobbying is a gross but, somehow, accepted part of the American political system, so it’s not surprising that a billion dollar industry would hire representatives to push its message to Congress. But that the NCAA would do that to keep other people’s money out of its labor’s pockets is just, well, it’s gross.

 

Dino Babers finalizes 2020 Syracuse coaching staff

By John TaylorFeb 11, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
The mini-overhaul of Dino Babers‘ Syracuse football coaching staff is officially complete.

Last month, Syracuse brought in a new offensive coordinator.  This month, it was a new defensive coordinator who came aboard.  A new defensive assistant landed with the Orange as well.

Monday, Syracuse football announced that Babers has finalized his staff for the 2020 season.  Along with the three new additions, it was confirmed that seven on-field assistants from a year ago will return for the upcoming campaign.

Babers will split his 10 on-field assistants evenly between both sides of the football.

OFFENSE

  • Sterlin Gilbert — Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
  • Mike Cavanaugh — Offensive Line
  • Reno Ferri — Tight Ends/Inside Wide Receivers
  • Justin Lustig — Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Wide Receivers
  • Mike Lynch — Running Backs

Lynch had served as the co-offensive coordinator for Syracuse football a year ago.  Obviously, he has been stripped of those duties and will focus solely on the Orange running backs.

DEFENSE

  • Tony White — Defensive Coordinator
  • Nick Monroe — Safeties/Nickelbacks
  • Vinson Reynolds — Defensive Line
  • Steve Stanard — Linebackers
  • Chip West — Cornerbacks

Syracuse football is coming off a 5-7 2019 season, one year after the program won 10 games for the first time since 2001. Babers has gone 23-26 in his four seasons as the Syracuse football head coach.

To open the 2020 season, Syracuse will tangle with ACC foe Boston College. According to the football program, the Orange will return 13 starters (7 offense, 4 defense, 2 specialists).

Boise State confirms it has received signed NLI from 2020 QB finishing up two-year LDS mission in Argentina

By John TaylorFeb 11, 2020, 2:22 PM EST
Any angst fans of the Boise State football team may have been feeling has officially been assuaged.

In the middle of last month, one-time North Texas commit Cade Fennegan flipped and committed to the Boise State football team.  On National Signing Day last Wednesday, though, the 2020 quarterback didn’t sign a National Letter of Intent.  Why?  Because he was still in Argentina finishing up an LDS mission.

According to the school at the time, Fennegan had previously signed a Financial Aid Agreement with the school.  That, however, is less binding than an NLI and would’ve made it much easier for the prospect to back out of his commitment to Boise State football.

That helped to add to the angst as, last Tuesday night, Fennegan tweeted that he had received a scholarship offer from USC.

Monday, however, the Mountain West Conference school announced that “[t]he Boise State football team officially signed quarterback Cade Fennegan to a National Letter of Intent.” The signee is expected to be on campus either late in the spring or early on in summer.

In large part because he’s been away from the sport for two years, Fennegan was just a two-star recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  The mission to a foreign country also proved interesting on the recruiting front.

From the Idaho Statesman last week:

Communicating with Fennegan wasn’t easy the past couple years. While on his mission, he is only allowed access to email once a week, usually on Mondays.

Harsin spoke to him on the phone just once, and Fennegan spoke in Spanish most of the time. The staff did most of its communicating with his parents, and the coaches even visited Fennegan’s home in Dallas while he was out of the country.

“We just have a criteria of exactly what we’re looking for and we go find it,” [offensive coordinator Eric] Kiesau said. “We don’t really compare stars or if he has 10 offers or zero offers. We’re just looking for the right fit for us, and he fit us, and that’s why we went after him.”

Houston dismisses ex-Alabama LB Eyabi Anoma

By John TaylorFeb 11, 2020, 1:11 PM EST
For one former Alabama Crimson Tide football player, his second collegiate stop was a brief one.

First reported by the Houston Chronicle, a Houston official subsequently confirmed that Eyabi Anoma has been dismissed from Dana Holgorsen‘s football program.  The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

The dismissal is the latest hiccup for a player who began his collegiate playing career with the Alabama Crimson Tide football program.

One year ago this month, Anoma entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A couple of days later, the player pulled his name from the portal, a signal that he intended to remain a part of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team.  Five months later, however, it was confirmed that Anoma was no longer enrolled in classes at UA.

In August of last year, Anoma transferred from Alabama Crimson Tide football to Houston.  At the time of his transfer destination being confirmed, it was reported that Anoma was first suspended by Alabama and then expelled for a vague “university-level issue.”

Because of NCAA transfer bylaws, Anoma was forced to sit out the 2019 season.

The initial reports of the player considering a transfer last winter came a little over a month after head coach Nick Saban confirmed that, in the midst of preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma, Anoma “had a personal day… to sort some things out.” A tweet around the same time also caused some to think Anoma was considering a transfer, although the player later downplayed such a notion.

A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2018 recruiting class, Anoma, who also considered Maryland and Michigan, was rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Maryland; and the No. 4 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Anoma was Alabama’s top-rated signee in that recruiting cycle.

As a true freshman, Anoma played in 11 games and was credited with nine tackles (two for loss), although his role wasn’t as expansive as some thought it’d be.