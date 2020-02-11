Florida State and LSU announce two-game neutral-site series

Courtesy of Florida State and LSU, we have some rather meaty scheduling in which to sink our collective offseason teeth. Unfortunately, it’s bereft of on-campus meat.

Very early Tuesday afternoon, and after it had been rumored as a possibility a year and a half ago, both Florida State and LSU sent out press releases confirming that the two schools have reached an agreement on a two-game series. Florida State and LSU will open both the 2022 and 2023 seasons against each other, during extended Labor Day weekend holiday.

Sadly for both sets of fans, this won’t be a home-and-home series. Instead, Florida State and LSU will square off Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans in the first meeting. The following season, the Seminoles and Tigers will tangle at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3.

“Our team looks forward to playing Florida State to open the 2022 and 2023 seasons,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. “To play a traditional power like Florida State is a challenge that excites our team. Playing in New Orleans and Orlando is a great opportunity for us to showcase to recruits the LSU program. We look forward to playing anyone, anywhere at any time.”

“I’m excited about this series,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Florida State has a rich tradition in Louisiana, the home of many former Seminoles including Warrick Dunn and Travis Minor, and all three of our national championship teams had at least one player from Louisiana. It continues to be an important area for us now. We added two players from Louisiana in our first signing class, and it will be great for them and other future Noles to be able to play back in their home state. This series matches two of the iconic brands in college football, and I know our fans will have a great time in New Orleans and Orlando. I want to thank our administration for all their hard work on this and for continuing to pursue first-class experiences for our student-athletes.”

Florida State and LSU have met in football nine times previously, the first coming in 1968 and most recently in 1991. FSU holds a 7-2 edge in the all-time series, and has won four straight.