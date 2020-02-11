An offseason of change for the LSU football coaching staff shows no signs of abating.

Since beating Clemson to win the 2019 national championship, LSU football has lost its defensive coordinator to the head job at Baylor and its passing-game coordinator to the NFL. The Tigers have also lost a handful of analysts to other programs as well.

Overnight, reports surfaced that LSU could be losing another on-field assistant as Tommie Robinson is expected to interview with South Carolina Tuesday. As noted by 247Sports.com, the running back coach’s contract expires on March 1. According to FootballScoop.com, “a decision could be made within the next 36 hours.”

South Carolina is looking for a replacement for running backs coach Thomas Brown, who left for a job with the NFL’s St. Louis Rams earlier this month. The 2019 season was Brown’s first with the Gamecocks.

Robinson just completed his third season with the LSU football team. He’s also coached running backs at six other FBS programs in a career that began in 1986:

USC (2016, 2013)

Texas (2015)

Miami (2007-09)

Memphis (2006)

Oklahoma State (2001)

Utah State (1992-93)

The only times Robinson spent more than three seasons at a single school? At TCU from 1994-97 and then at Georgia Tech from 2002-05, where he served as wide receivers coach at both stops. He also spent three seasons (2010-12) as the running backs coach for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

The first five years of Robinson’s coaching career were at the high school level. His first job at the FBS level came as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1991.