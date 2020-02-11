One of the handful of LSU football staffers who left the reigning national champions of late has officially found a new home at Texas Tech.

LSU staffer Kevin Cosgrove, Texas Tech confirmed Tuesday, has been named as the Red Raiders’ linebackers coach. Cosgrove had spent the 2019 season as the lead defensive analyst for the Bayou Bengals.

Cosgrove will replace Todd Orlando, who was hired last month as both defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Less than three weeks later, Orlando left to take the coordinator job at USC.

“We are pleased to welcome a coach to our staff with such significant experience like Coach Cosgrove,” Tech head coach Matt Wells said in a statement. “His defenses have always been well-prepared and aggressive over his career, which fits the culture we are looking to build here at Texas Tech. We are fortunate he, his wife Shelly and their family have decided to become part of our program.”

In a coaching career that spans four decades, Cosgrove has been the defensive coordinator at five different FBS programs.

New Mexico, 2014-18

Akron, 2011

Minnesota, 2009-10

Nebraska, 2004-07

Wisconsin, 1995-2003

At most of his stops, Cosroves also served as linebackers coach. That includes Wisconsin, where he was responsible for Badgers linebackers for all 14 of his seasons with the Big Ten school.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to coach at Texas Tech,” Cosgrove said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Wells, and I can’t thank him and the Texas Tech administration enough for the opportunity to join this staff. I look forward to getting to know our student-athletes over the coming months and working to help build a strong defensive culture here in Lubbock.”

With Cosgrove’s hiring, Wells has one position to fill on his Texas Tech coaching staff.