The mini-overhaul of Dino Babers‘ Syracuse football coaching staff is officially complete.
Last month, Syracuse brought in a new offensive coordinator. This month, it was a new defensive coordinator who came aboard. A new defensive assistant landed with the Orange as well.
Monday, Syracuse football announced that Babers has finalized his staff for the 2020 season. Along with the three new additions, it was confirmed that seven on-field assistants from a year ago will return for the upcoming campaign.
Babers will split his 10 on-field assistants evenly between both sides of the football.
OFFENSE
- Sterlin Gilbert — Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
- Mike Cavanaugh — Offensive Line
- Reno Ferri — Tight Ends/Inside Wide Receivers
- Justin Lustig — Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Wide Receivers
- Mike Lynch — Running Backs
Lynch had served as the co-offensive coordinator for Syracuse football a year ago. Obviously, he has been stripped of those duties and will focus solely on the Orange running backs.
DEFENSE
- Tony White — Defensive Coordinator
- Nick Monroe — Safeties/Nickelbacks
- Vinson Reynolds — Defensive Line
- Steve Stanard — Linebackers
- Chip West — Cornerbacks
Syracuse football is coming off a 5-7 2019 season, one year after the program won 10 games for the first time since 2001. Babers has gone 23-26 in his four seasons as the Syracuse football head coach.
To open the 2020 season, Syracuse will tangle with ACC foe Boston College. According to the football program, the Orange will return 13 starters (7 offense, 4 defense, 2 specialists).