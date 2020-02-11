Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The reshaping of Clay Helton‘s win-in-2020-or-else USC football coaching staff continues. Still. This time, though, at the expense of a Pac-12 rival.

Monday evening, it was reported that Oregon cornerbacks coach Donte Williams was leaving to take the same job with USC football. Williams will also reportedly become the Trojans’ passing-game coordinator.

A couple of hours later, Williams confirmed on his personal Twitter account that he is leaving Eugene for Los Angeles.

“This was extremely hard to write and an even harder decision to make,” the LA native wrote in his tweet. “Oregon became a second home to me and my family thanks to [head coach Mario] Cristobal with the vision he has and the amazing staff and culture that he’s put in place. …

“My biggest thank you is to the players. Thank you for this journey for allowing me to coach and mentor you and at the same time for teaching me things as well.”

According to The Oregonian, Williams does not owe UO a buyout. Had he left prior to Jan. 31, however, he would’ve owed $100,000.

As of yet, USC football has not confirmed Williams’ addition to the program.

Williams had spent the last two seasons with the Ducks. This past cycle, 247Sports.com named Williams as the top recruiter in the Pac-12.

Prior to Oregon, Williams was the cornerbacks coach at Nebraska for one season in 2017. With the Cornhuskers, he was also involved with sub-packages and pass-defense coordination.

Before Lincoln, Williams was the cornerbacks coach at Arizona for the 2016 season.

Williams’ first job at the FBS level came at San Jose State. In 2013, he was the cornerbacks coach at the Mountain West Conference school. The next two seasons, he was the Spartans’ secondary coach and recruiting coordinator.

In 2014, Williams was named as the top recruiter in the MWC.