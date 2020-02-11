USC football
USC swipes CBs coach Donte Williams from Oregon

By John TaylorFeb 11, 2020, 9:16 AM EST
The reshaping of Clay Helton‘s win-in-2020-or-else USC football coaching staff continues. Still.  This time, though, at the expense of a Pac-12 rival.

Monday evening, it was reported that Oregon cornerbacks coach Donte Williams was leaving to take the same job with USC football.  Williams will also reportedly become the Trojans’ passing-game coordinator.

A couple of hours later, Williams confirmed on his personal Twitter account that he is leaving Eugene for Los Angeles.

“This was extremely hard to write and an even harder decision to make,” the LA native wrote in his tweet. “Oregon became a second home to me and my family thanks to [head coach Mario] Cristobal with the vision he has and the amazing staff and culture that he’s put in place. …

“My biggest thank you is to the players.  Thank you for this journey for allowing me to coach and mentor you and at the same time for teaching me things as well.”

According to The Oregonian, Williams does not owe UO a buyout.  Had he left prior to Jan. 31, however, he would’ve owed $100,000.

As of yet, USC football has not confirmed Williams’ addition to the program.

Williams had spent the last two seasons with the Ducks.  This past cycle, 247Sports.com named Williams as the top recruiter in the Pac-12.

Prior to Oregon, Williams was the cornerbacks coach at Nebraska for one season in 2017.  With the Cornhuskers, he was also involved with sub-packages and pass-defense coordination.

Before Lincoln, Williams was the cornerbacks coach at Arizona for the 2016 season.

Williams’ first job at the FBS level came at San Jose State.  In 2013, he was the cornerbacks coach at the Mountain West Conference school.  The next two seasons, he was the Spartans’ secondary coach and recruiting coordinator.

In 2014, Williams was named as the top recruiter in the MWC.

Longtime NFL assistant completes Shawn Clark’s first App State coaching staff

Appalachian State football
By John TaylorFeb 11, 2020, 7:47 AM EST
Nearly two months after taking over as the head coach of Appalachian State football, Shawn Clark‘s first staff at the Sun Belt Conference school is complete.

Monday, App State announced that Robert Nunn has been hired by Clark as part of his defensive staff. A specific title has not yet been given to the veteran assistant.

Nunn has spent the last 19 seasons of his coaching career in the NFL. The Oklahoma native has served as a line coach at that level with the New York Jets (2017-18), Cleveland Browns (2016), New York Giants (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009) and Washington Redskins (2003). He was also the defensive tackles coach for the Green Bay Packers (2005-08). From 2000-02 he was the assistant line coach for the Miami Dolphins, then spent the 2004 season as a special assistant coach for that same organization.

“We’re excited to welcome Robert and his family to Boone,” a statement from the Appalachian State football head coach began. “As a Super Bowl-winning assistant coach in the NFL and a head coach in junior college, he is going to bring a wealth of knowledge to our staff and players.”

Nunn’s last job at the FBS level came as the defensive ends coach at Tennessee from 1989-90. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Georgia Military College, Nunn was named as that junior college’s head coach from 1992-99.

“Ever since I started following App State Football in the summer of 1997, I’ve been up to visit 15 or 20 times and I just love Boone,” Nunn said in his statement. “From watching Coach (Jerry) Moore, I was always impressed by how well the Mountaineers were coached. It’s a great program that I’ve been attached to for a while, and I’m excited to join the staff and get started.”

With Nunn’s hiring, all 10 of Clark’s on-field assistants have been hired. The other nine are:

  • Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen
  • Offensive assistant Nic Cardwell
  • Offensive assistant Brian Haines
  • Offensive assistant Pat Washington
  • Offensive assistant Justin Watts
  • Defensive coordinator Dale Jones
  • Defensive assistant Cortney Braswell
  • Defensive assistant Mark DeBastiani
  • Defensive assistant James Rowe

Per the school, position assignments for the offensive and defensive assistants will be announced soon.

Tennessee losing one assistant to South Carolina, another to NFL

Tennessee Vols football
By John TaylorFeb 10, 2020, 9:36 PM EST
It was quite the day for Jeremy Pruitt‘s Tennessee Vols football coaching staff.

First, it was reported that defensive line coach Tracy Rocker (pictured) would be leaving the Tennessee Vols football program for the same job at SEC East rival South Carolina.  Not long after that, another report emerged that had linebackers coach Chris Rumph leaving for a job with the NFL’s Houston Texans.

Rocker has spent the past three seasons as a Tennessee Vols football assistant.  The move to USC would mean Rocker has been the line coach at six of the 14 teams in the SEC:

  • South Carolina, 2020
  • Tennessee, 2017-19
  • Georgia, 2014-16
  • Auburn, 2009-10
  • Ole Miss, 2008
  • Arkansas, 2003-07

Rocker played his college football in the SEC as a defensive tackle at Auburn.

Rumph, a four-year letterwinner at linebacker at South Carolina in the early nineties, just completed his second season as part of Pruitt’s Tennessee Vols football staff.  In a collegiate coaching career that began in 2002, Rumph has never worked at the NFL level.

  • Florida, defensive line coach (2015-17)
  • Texas, defensive line coach (2014)
  • Alabama, defensive line coach (2011-13)
  • Clemson, defensive line/defensive ends coach (2006-10)
  • Memphis, outside linebackers (2003-05)
  • South Carolina State (2002)

Rumph is actually the second Pruitt assistant to leave the Vols for the NFL the past two weeks.  Late last month, tight ends coach Kevin Sherrer headed to the next level of football, replaced by Joe Osovet.

While there were assistants moving off of Rocky Top, there were also assistants moving in to fill the holes.  Reportedly.

To replace Rocker, Pruitt is expected to add Jimmy Brumbaugh as defensive line coach.  Brumbaugh spent the 2019 season in the same position at Colorado.  He was also the Buffs’ co-defensive coordinator.  The 43-year-old assistant has also spent time on staffs at Maryland, Kentucky, Syracuse and Louisiana Tech.

In addition to Brumbaugh, Shelton Felton is expected to replace Rumph as linebackers coach. Felton actually has a connection to UT as he was a part of Pruitt’s extended football staff in 2018 as a quality control assistant.  The next year, he left to become the outside linebackers coach at Akron.

Report: LSU preparing to hire Scott Linehan to be new passing game coordinator

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 10, 2020, 6:06 PM EST
After winning the national championship, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron found himself in need of a new passing game coordinator. Now, he has one.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, LSU is preparing to hire veteran NFL assistant coach Scott Linehan to be the new passing game coordinator of the Tigers.

Linehan most recently was an offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys from 2015 through 2018. Prior to that, Linehan was the passing game coordinator for the Cowboys, which came after five seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. The former head coach of the St. Louis Rams (2006-2008) has also had coaching stops with the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings at the NFL level.

Linehan does have college experience, however. His first college job came with his alma mater, Idaho, in 1989 as a wide receivers coach. He eventually made stops at UNLV, Washington and Louisville before making his way to the NFL.

Linehan will be replacing Joe Brady, the 2019 Broyles Award winner. Brady left LSU for the NFL as a part of former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule‘s staff with the Carolina Panthers.

Missouri transfer CB Christian Holmes announces move to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State football
Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 10, 2020, 5:32 PM EST
A month after diving into the NCAA transfer portal, cornerback Christian Holmes has announced he is heading to Oklahoma State. In a message posted on his Twitter account on Monday, Holmes confirmed he is joining the Oklahoma State program in 2020.

Holmes, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2016,  is transferring from Missouri to Oklahoma State. Holmes will have one season of eligibility to use this season, and he will be eligible to play for the Cowboys this fall as a graduate transfer.

During his time with Missouri, Holmes played in 35 games and started 12 of them. Holmes started eight games for the Tigers in 2019.

Last week, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard spilled the beans on Holmes’ decision by indicating the transfer was about to happen.