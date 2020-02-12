On back-to-back days, Dave Aranda has added coaches to his first Baylor football coaching staff.

Tuesday, it was Matt Powledge being named as special teams coordinator and safeties coach. Wednesday, Baylor football confirmed that Justin Johnson has been added to Aranda’s staff.

Specifically, Johnson will coach the Bears’ running backs.

“Justin has a great track record of developing young players. He brings a lot of energy,” the first-year Baylor football head coach said in a statement. “I think his ability to recruit the state of Texas, particularly the city of Houston, is going to a great advantage for us. He’s got a beautiful family. He’s a family man that loves football and wants to be able to push our student-athletes to be the best they can be.”

Johnson spent the 2019 season in the same position at Houston. He played for the Cougars from 2008-11, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors as a senior wide receiver. That season, he caught 87 passes for 1,229 yards and 12 touchdowns.

From 2016-18, Johnson was on the Kansas football staff. In 2018, he served as the Jayhawks’ wide receivers coach. In his first two seasons in Lawrence, Johnson was an offensive analyst.

That 2018 job, incidentally, was his first as an on-field assistant at any level of football.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity at a great university like Baylor that excels not only in athletics but also in academics,” Johnson said in his statement provided by the school. “I feel grateful and blessed for the opportunity to work with Coach Aranda, one of the most well respected and knowledgeable coaches in the country. I’m also very excited to work with and learn from Coach Fedora and the offensive staff here. This is a great opportunity and I am super fired up to be here.”