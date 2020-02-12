Cal football was in a scheduling mood Tuesday.
As we previously noted, Cal football announced a future home-and-home series with Minnesota that will be played in 2028 and 2029. Those games will be played Sept. 16 of the former season, Sept. 1 of the latter.
On top of that, Cal football also confirmed a future home-and-home with Wyoming. For those same two seasons.
On Sept 2 of 2028, Wyoming will travel to Berkeley for the first game of the two-game series. On Sept. 8 of the following season, Cal football will head north to Laramie for the back half of the doubleheader.
Cal football and Wyoming have met just once previously. In the 1990 Copper Bowl, the Golden Bears beat the Cowboys 17-15. Do you remember that game? If not, Wyoming gave a nice recap of the postseason game in its release:
That meeting came in the 1990 Copper Bowl played in Tucson, Ariz., and featured one of the most exciting finishes of the 1990 bowl season. The 1990 Copper Bowl saw Cal build a 7-3 halftime lead and take a 17-3 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Wyoming fought back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the final six minutes of the game. The Cowboys’ first touchdown came on an 11-yard run by running back Jay Daffer with 5:53 left in the game, followed by a missed two-point conversion to narrow Cal’s lead to eight points at 17-9. With only 49 seconds remaining in the game, Wyoming’s outstanding wide receiver and punt returner Robert Rivers returned a punt 70 yards for a TD to pull the Pokes to within two points at 17-15. The Cowboys had a chance to tie the game with a successful two-point conversion, but Cowboy quarterback Tom Corontzos was sacked. After an unsuccessful on-side kick attempt by Wyoming, the Cal Bears would hold on for a 17-15 win. It was the final game coached by Wyoming’s legendary head coach Paul Roach.