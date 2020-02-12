The Colorado Buffaloes football program is officially in need of a new head coach.

Amidst rumors connecting him to the Michigan State opening, Mel Tucker reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado Buffaloes football over the weekend. Four days later, however, reports emerged that Tucker had reversed course and was on the verge of accepting the Spartans job.

While there is nothing official from Michigan State yet — that should change this afternoon — CU on Wednesday morning confirmed that Tucker has resigned his position as Colorado Buffaloes football head coach, effective immediately.

“We are disappointed to see Coach Tucker leave,” CU athletic director Rick George said in a statement. “We are excited about the upward trajectory of our football program and we’ll get to work immediately hiring the next head coach to build on our momentum and lead our young men. We’re confident this program is on the verge of competing at the highest level and has the resources and support in place to do so for a long time.”

Tucker just completed his first season in Boulder, going 5-7. Since a 10-4 2016 season, the Buffaloes have gone 5-7 each of the past three seasons. That 2016 season is the program’s only winning record since 2005.

The school also stated that the search process for a permanent replacement is already underway.

The fact that the Colorado Buffaloes football program even has to launch a search isn’t sitting well with Drew Pearson. The former Dallas Cowboys great’s grandson, linebacker Toren Pittman, signed with CU as part of the Buffs’ 2020 recruiting class. In a tweet, Pearson lit into Tucker for leaving so soon after National Signign Day after promising recruits he wasn’t going anywhere.