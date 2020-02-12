Colorado Buffaloes football
Amid Michigan State reports, ‘disappointed’ Colorado confirms Mel Tucker has resigned

By John TaylorFeb 12, 2020, 11:34 AM EST
The Colorado Buffaloes football program is officially in need of a new head coach.

Amidst rumors connecting him to the Michigan State opening, Mel Tucker reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado Buffaloes football over the weekend.  Four days later, however, reports emerged that Tucker had reversed course and was on the verge of accepting the Spartans job.

While there is nothing official from Michigan State yet — that should change this afternoon — CU on Wednesday morning confirmed that Tucker has resigned his position as Colorado Buffaloes football head coach, effective immediately.

“We are disappointed to see Coach Tucker leave,” CU athletic director Rick George said in a statement. “We are excited about the upward trajectory of our football program and we’ll get to work immediately hiring the next head coach to build on our momentum and lead our young men. We’re confident this program is on the verge of competing at the highest level and has the resources and support in place to do so for a long time.”

Tucker just completed his first season in Boulder, going 5-7.  Since a 10-4 2016 season, the Buffaloes have gone 5-7 each of the past three seasons.  That 2016 season is the program’s only winning record since 2005.

The school also stated that the search process for a permanent replacement is already underway.

The fact that the Colorado Buffaloes football program even has to launch a search isn’t sitting well with Drew Pearson.  The former Dallas Cowboys great’s grandson, linebacker Toren Pittman, signed with CU as part of the Buffs’ 2020 recruiting class.  In a tweet, Pearson lit into Tucker for leaving so soon after National Signign Day after promising recruits he wasn’t going anywhere.

UCF DC Randy Shannon now highest paid Group of Five assistant

By Bryan FischerFeb 12, 2020, 1:31 PM EST
UCF has claimed to be a national champion in recent years and now the school will pay one of their assistants to that standard.

As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, Knights defensive coordinator Randy Shannon is now the highest paid Group of Five assistant in the country. This comes as his salary went from $300,000 to $1 million for 2020.

Oh, and he received a $300k bonus on Feb. 6 to boot.

That puts Shannon in a select echelon in the coaching world. Last season, just 24 assistants hit the seven-figure mark. That number has thinned somewhat, though could wind up growing over the coming weeks. Jeff Scott (USF)Jimmy Lake (Washington) and Dave Aranda (Baylor) were among those who were in the million dollar club but took head coaching jobs. Bud Foster retired while others like John Chavis were part of fired staffs.

Perhaps the real eye-opener is just how far ahead of his peers Shannon is. Per the Sentinel, the DC’s new salary is “125 spots ahead of all other American Athletic Conference assistant coaches in 2019.” The figure is also double that of previous Group of Five record holder Brandon Jones of Houston as well.

Much of the salary increase for Shannon at UCF comes as buyout money from his stint at Florida in a similar role ran out in January.

Still, the Knights keep saying they’re one of the big boys and it seems they’re paying at least one of their coaches appropriately to that standard.

Home stadium of the Houston Cougars expected to host XFL championship game

Houston Cougars football
By John TaylorFeb 12, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
If you’re a Houston Cougars football fan and missing live postseason action at your home stadium, you’re in luck.

This past weekend, the XFL, the latest professional football league to make its debut, kicked off its second iteration.  The ratings were, well, solid.  According to one report, the XFL ranked second, third and fourth among weekend sporting events, behind only Sunday’s final round of the PGA Tour Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.  The highest-rated of the XFL games was Tampa Bay-New York with a 2.1 rating and 3.39 million viewers.

College football-wise, that’s comparable to the 2.1/3.33 million posted by the Navy-Kansas State Liberty Bowl this past New Year’s Eve.

The eight-team league will play a 10-game season that will culminate with an April 26 championship game.  According to the Houston Chronicle, it will be announced Thursday that the league’s title game will be played at TDECU Stadium.  That, of course, is the home of the Houston Cougars football team.

The Chronicle writes that “TDECU Stadium… was selected over other sites that include MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Audi Stadium in Washington, D.C., Globe Life Park in Arlington and The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.”

In addition to the Cougars, TDECU Stadium is the home of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks.

TDECU Stadium was opened in 2014 and seats 42,000 fans.  As we noted earlier this month, the university has installed new turf at the stadium that can be customized and changed for every game.  That turf was in place for the Roughnecks’ opener this past weekend.

Arizona State kicker will transfer to Mississippi State after all

Mississippi State football
By John TaylorFeb 12, 2020, 11:13 AM EST
After a brief hiccup, Mississippi State football will get a kicker instead of a surprise kick in the arse. Presumably.

In early October, Brandon Ruiz announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Arizona State. Almost two months to the day later, Ruiz utilized the same social media service to announce that he had decided to transfer into the Mississippi State football program.

Late last week, however, it was reported that Ruiz would be flipping his commitment from MSU to Louisiana. But wait, there’s more.

Tuesday, 247Sports.com reported that Ruiz now plans to honor his original commitment to Mississippi State football and play for the Bulldogs. The placekicker confirmed as much to the website.

“I am still going to Mississippi State,” said Ruiz. “It wasn’t that big of a deal and it was just some miscommunication. I talked to the Mississippi State coaches and everything is fine again. It’s all good now and I will be going to Mississippi State.”

While the player described the kerfuffle as a “miscommunication,” a source told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser that Ruiz essentially used the Ragin’ Cajuns as leverage.

Graduate transfers are not required to sign National Letters of Intent, as is the case with high school signees.

But the paperwork Ruiz signed was a “financial aid agreement” with UL, the Cajuns source said. Ruiz “enrolled and was accepted at multiple institutions.

“He was trying to make Mississippi State commit to him in some form or fashion, and we were his out,” the UL source said.

As of yet, Mississippi State has not confirmed (again) Ruiz’s addition to the roster.

As he (probably) heads to Starkville as a graduate transfer, Ruiz will be eligible to play immediately for the Bulldogs in 2020.

Ruiz, who had originally committed to Alabama before flipping to ASU, served as the Sun Devils primary kicker in both 2017 and 2018. In those two seasons, the Arizona native connected on 37-of-49 field goal attempts (75.5 percent) and 94-of-95 point-afters.

A lower-body injury had sidelined Ruiz for the first month-plus of the 2019 season, with sophomore Cristian Zendejas taking over the job in his absence. This season, Zendejas made all but one of his 30 extra-point attempts and went 23-of-27 on field goals.

LSU’s top two 2020 signees ruled out for all or some of spring because of shoulder surgeries

LSU football
By John TaylorFeb 12, 2020, 9:59 AM EST
Earlier this month, LSU football finished with the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation. The two crown jewels of that class, though, will see their debuts delayed.

During a Tuesday radio interview, Ed Orgeron revealed that Arik Gilbert (pictured) and Elias Ricks have both undergone shoulder surgery in recent months. The procedure and subsequent rehab will sideline Gilbert for all of spring practice. Ricks “will be ready at some time in mid-spring,” the LSU football head coach said.

Gilbert sustained his injury during the run-up to the All-American Bowl in January. In a Twitter posting Tuesday, Ricks stated that he played his entire senior season of high school football with a torn labrum. Shortly after the 2019 season was over, Ricks underwent his surgical procedure.

It’s expected that Gilbert will be 100-percent healthy when LSU football kicks off summer workouts in a few months.

Both Gilbert and Ricks were five-star 2020 LSU signees who enrolled in school early. Gilbert was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class this year. Ricks, meanwhile, was the No. 2 signee.

Gilbert, a Georgia native, is the highest-rated tight end in the history of the 247Sports.com composite. Ricks is the No. 2 cornerback in the country in this year’s class. The former was rated as the No. 5 overall recruit, the latter the No. 14.

Five other 2020 LSU football signees enrolled early, including a trio of four-stars — safety Jordan Toles, defensive end BJ Ojulari and quarterback Max Johnson. All five of those players are expected to participate in spring practice.