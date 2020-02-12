For Florida State football, a high-profile Power Five matchup wasn’t Tuesday’s only scheduling news.
The headline, of course, was Florida State and LSU both announcing a not-too-far-into-the-distant-future two-game series. Florida State football and LSU will open both the 2022 and 2023 seasons against each other, during extended Labor Day weekend holiday.
Sadly for both sets of fans, this won’t be a home-and-home series. Instead, Florida State and LSU will square off Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans in the first meeting between the programs. The following season, the Seminoles and Tigers will tangle at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3.
On top of that marquee matchup, Florida State also confirmed a future one-off game with Southern Miss. That matchup will be played Sept. 9, 2023. Of course, it will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.
In a series that dates back to 1952, Florida State football holds a 14-8-1 advantage. FSU has won 12 of the last 15 meetings, with one of those games ending in a tie. That most recent matchup took place in 2017, in the Independence Bowl. The last time Southern Miss played in Tallahassee was the 1996 season.