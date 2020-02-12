Michigan State football
Mel Tucker reverses course, will reportedly leave Colorado for Michigan State job

By John TaylorFeb 12, 2020, 8:28 AM EST
At the expense of a Pac-12 school, Michigan State football has found Mark Dantonio‘s replacement.  Reportedly.

In a statement released Feb. 8, Colorado head coach Mel Tucker removed himself from consideration for the same job at Michigan State football.

“While I am flattered to be considered for the head coaching job at Michigan State, I am committed to CU Buffs Football for the build of our program, its great athletes, coaches and supporters,” the statement read.  Four days later, however, Tucker has apparently changed his tune as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report that the Cleveland, Ohio, native will become the next head coach of Michigan State football.

Multiple media outlets have since confirmed Feldman’s initial report.

An official announcement from Michigan State is expected at some point Wednesday.

The 48-year-old Tucker just completed his first season at Colorado.  The 5-7 record posted by Tucker was the third-straight season the Buffaloes have posted that same record since going 10-4 in 2016.

Tucker has extensive ties to the Midwest generally and the Big Ten specifically, at least early on.  After playing his college football at Wisconsin, Tucker began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Michigan State football team in 1997 and 1998.  From 2001-04, Tucker was an assistant at Ohio State.  He was the defensive backs coach the first three seasons before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator his final year in Columbus.

The next decade of Tucker’s career came in the NFL, including four years (2005-08) with the Cleveland Browns.  In 2015, Tucker returned to the college game as defensive backs coach at Alabama.  He was the defensive coordinator at Georgia for three seasons (2016-18) before taking over at Colorado.

Tucker’s hiring would come exactly eight games after Dantonio abruptly stepped down after 13 seasons in East Lansing.

Michigan State had previously been rebuffed by Iowa State’s Matt Campbell (HERE) and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell (HERE).  In the past couple of days, former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema‘s name had surfaced as a possibility as well.

As for Tucker’s replacement at Colorado?  Former CU running back and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy is the odds-on favorite.

Florida State football adds 2023 game vs. Southern Miss

Florida State football
By John TaylorFeb 12, 2020, 8:24 AM EST
For Florida State football, a high-profile Power Five matchup wasn’t Tuesday’s only scheduling news.

The headline, of course, was Florida State and LSU both announcing a not-too-far-into-the-distant-future two-game series.  Florida State football and LSU will open both the 2022 and 2023 seasons against each other, during extended Labor Day weekend holiday.

Sadly for both sets of fans, this won’t be a home-and-home series.  Instead, Florida State and LSU will square off Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans in the first meeting between the programs.  The following season, the Seminoles and Tigers will tangle at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3.

On top of that marquee matchup, Florida State also confirmed a future one-off game with Southern Miss.  That matchup will be played Sept. 9, 2023.  Of course, it will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

In a series that dates back to 1952, Florida State football holds a 14-8-1 advantage.  FSU has won 12 of the last 15 meetings, with one of those games ending in a tie.  That most recent matchup took place in 2017, in the Independence Bowl.  The last time Southern Miss played in Tallahassee was the 1996 season.

Cal and Wyoming schedule future home-and-home

Cal football
By John TaylorFeb 12, 2020, 6:39 AM EST
Cal football was in a scheduling mood Tuesday.

As we previously noted, Cal football announced a future home-and-home series with Minnesota that will be played in 2028 and 2029.  Those games will be played Sept. 16 of the former season, Sept. 1 of the latter.

On top of that, Cal football also confirmed a future home-and-home with Wyoming.  For those same two seasons.

On Sept 2 of 2028, Wyoming will travel to Berkeley for the first game of the two-game series.  On Sept. 8 of the following season, Cal football will head north to Laramie for the back half of the doubleheader.

Cal football and Wyoming have met just once previously.  In the 1990 Copper Bowl, the Golden Bears beat the Cowboys 17-15.  Do you remember that game?  If not, Wyoming gave a nice recap of the postseason game in its release:

That meeting came in the 1990 Copper Bowl played in Tucson, Ariz., and featured one of the most exciting finishes of the 1990 bowl season. The 1990 Copper Bowl saw Cal build a 7-3 halftime lead and take a 17-3 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Wyoming fought back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the final six minutes of the game. The Cowboys’ first touchdown came on an 11-yard run by running back Jay Daffer with 5:53 left in the game, followed by a missed two-point conversion to narrow Cal’s lead to eight points at 17-9. With only 49 seconds remaining in the game, Wyoming’s outstanding wide receiver and punt returner Robert Rivers returned a punt 70 yards for a TD to pull the Pokes to within two points at 17-15. The Cowboys had a chance to tie the game with a successful two-point conversion, but Cowboy quarterback Tom Corontzos was sacked. After an unsuccessful on-side kick attempt by Wyoming, the Cal Bears would hold on for a 17-15 win. It was the final game coached by Wyoming’s legendary head coach Paul Roach.

Ohio State’s Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint charged with felony rape, kidnapping

Ohio State football
By John TaylorFeb 11, 2020, 11:43 PM EST
Entering his second season as the Ohio State football head coach, Ryan Day has a serious off-field situation with which to deal.

Late Tuesday night, ElevenWarriors.com was the first to report that cornerback Amir Riep (pictured) and safety Jahsen Wint have been charged with rape by threat of force and kidnapping for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity..  The Franklin County (Ohio) Municipal Court issued arrest warrants for both players.

The charges the players are facing are first-degree felonies.  The allegations are, to say the least, disturbing.

From ElevenWarriors.com:

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 4, the two Ohio State players “forced vaginal intercourse with another … by purposely compelling said victim to submit by force,” according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the alleged victim against Riep and Wint.

Riep, according to the complaint, “held the victim in place, restraining the liberty of another,” and pushed the victim “down by the neck then held her in place with his hands and body, with the purpose to engage in sexual activity with and against the will of said victim.”

Wint, according to the complaint, physically held the victim “by the face” and prevented the victim from “getting away or getting his penis out of her mouth, with the purpose to engage in sexual activity with and against the will of said victim.”

The victim began to have consensual sex with Riep before she stopped and moved away from him, telling him that she “did not want to continue,” per the summary statement of facts in a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit in support of probable cause. Wint then entered the room, and Riep asked if he could join before forcing her to have non-consensual sex, per the affidavit. Riep then held her in place while Wint forced oral sex on the victim, according to the summary statement of facts.

“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” an Ohio State football official said in a statement. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Riep has appeared in 37 games during his time in the Ohio State football program.  Wint has seen action in 35 games.

Dave Aranda adds Matt Powledge to first Baylor coaching staff

Baylor football
By John TaylorFeb 11, 2020, 9:49 PM EST
Nearly a month after being named as the new Baylor football head coach, Dave Aranda‘s first coaching staff continues to come together.

Tuesday, Baylor football announced that Matt Powledge has been named as the Bears’ special teams coordinator.  Powledge will also serve as BU’s safeties coach.

“I have known Matt for several years through camps in Louisiana,” the new Baylor football head coach said in a statement. “I have great respect for his intelligence and his work ethic. He is a great recruiter as well as a great developer of special teams. I was impressed with what he was able to do at Louisiana-Lafayette, turning their special teams unit into the best in the conference and one of the top in the nation. Ron Roberts has worked with him and also speaks very highly of him. We welcome Matt to the Baylor Family. I know he will improve our staff and do a great job of leading our special teams and safeties moving forward.”

Prior to coming to Baylor football, Powledge was the special teams coordinator at Louisiana the past two seasons.  He also coached outside linebackers for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

At Louisiana, Poweldge worked with Ron Roberts, who is the new defensive coordinator for Baylor football.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of Coach Aranda’s staff at Baylor and to build something special here in Waco,” Powledge said. “Coach Aranda and Coach Roberts are two of the best coaches I have ever been around, and I look forward to working with both of them here. I’m a native Texan, so a chance to get back home and compete in the Big 12 Conference was something that made this opportunity very appealing.”

The job at the Sun Belt school was Powledge’s first on-field position at an FBS school.