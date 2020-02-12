Ohio State dismisses defensive backs charged with rape, kidnapping

Ohio State has moved quickly to distance itself from a very ugly story out of Columbus this week.

According to a statement from head coach Ryan Day, the Buckeyes have dismissed defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint after the pair was charged with rape by threat of force and kidnapping for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity on Tuesday.

“I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program. I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations,” Day said in a release. “The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further.”

OSU had previously suspended Wint and Riep from team activities late Tuesday evening as the school looked into further details regarding the charges. Day apparently learned what he needed to in the ensuing 12 hours or so to move quickly into dismissing the pair permanently the next day.

While both players had appeared in over 30 games for the program in recent years, neither were considered to be in line to start at Ohio State in 2020. Riep likely would have been a top option as a third or slot cornerback while Wint was tabbed as a backup safety.

Each faces a pair of first-degree felony charges and were arrested earlier on Wednesday. The incident in question took place on Feb. 4 between the two players and the alleged victim according to police reports.