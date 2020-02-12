Matt Well‘s Texas Tech football coaching staff is whole. Again.

Wells entered the second week of February with two openings on his Texas Tech football staff. Tuesday, Tech confirmed the hiring of Kevin Cosgrove as linebackers coach. A day later, it was announced that Derek Jones has been hired as secondary coach.

Additionally, Jones will serve as co-defensive coordinator. On top of that, he’ll hold the title of associate head coach.

“Coach Jones has long been one of the top defensive backs coaches in the country, and we couldn’t be happier for him to join our staff,” the Texas Tech football head coach said in a statement. “Our players will love playing for Coach Jones. He has a knack for getting the most out of his players and pushing them to be their best on and off the field. He is an elite recruiter who will have an immediate impact here in that area. We are excited to welcome he, his wife, Naketa, and their girls to our Red Raider Football family.”

Jones has spent the past dozen seasons at Duke. During that time with the Blue Devils, he served in a couple of capacities.

2018-19 – defensive backs coach, associate head coach

2015-17 – cornerbacks coach/assistant special teams coordinator

2008-14 – defensive backs coach/assistant special teams coordinator)

In a classy move, Jones’ now-former boss, David Cutcliffe, posted a heartfelt goodbye to his long-time assistant on Twitter.

In addition to his time at Duke, Jones coached cornerbacks at Memphis (2007) and Tulsa (2006). In 2005, he was the defensive backs coach at Middle Tennessee State.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to join Coach Wells and his staff,” Jones said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Wells, and can’t wait to work alongside him and Coach Patterson again as well as the rest of the great staff he has assembled at Texas Tech. Most importantly, I’m looking forward to meeting the great young men on this team and start working to win each and every day. We are extremely excited to be part of Red Raider Nation.”