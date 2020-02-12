USC reportedly poaching Virginia DL coach Vic So’oto

The new look USC coaching staff has added one more name to the mix.
As first reported by Wahoos247, Virginia defensive line coach Vic So’oto is expected to take the same job in Los Angeles.
The move is an interesting one but a bit of a homecoming for the Southern California native. A former BYU linebacker, So’oto grew up north of San Diego and is the second cousin of former Trojans star Junior Seau. The former spent four years in the NFL for a number of teams after playing both linebacker and defensive end in Provo.
So’oto has been close to UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall . He was one of the head coach’s first recruits at BYU and got his start in coaching at his alma mater as well. When Mendenhall left for the Cavaliers job, he followed suit in heading East — first as a graduate assistant and then as defensive line coach the last three seasons.
The hire is an interesting one for Clay Helton as he re-tools his staff. Todd Orlando was recently brought on as defensive coordinator while fellow ex-Texas assistant Craig Naivar was hired to coach safeties. Oregon assistant Donte Williams also joined the staff this week as well.
USC opens the 2020 season against Alabama at AT&T Stadium in North Texas on Sept. 5.
NBC Sunday Night Football’s best feature could be coming to a Conference USA game near you.
According to the Bowling Green Daily News, frustrations are growing around the league regarding their current media rights deal. Much of the issue has to do with money of course. But there are plenty of other avenues CUSA is looking at changing to in order to become more competitive on the field and in the broadcast booth.
One idea discussed at winter meetings recently? Flex scheduling coming to college football.
“We talked about what the NFL does, flex scheduling,” Western Kentucky Athletic Director Todd Stewart told the paper. “They get a better inventory two weeks out instead of trying to pick ahead of time. We wanted to do that with everybody and all schools agreed to that. Hypothetically, if you have two teams in November and first place in the division is on the line, that doesn’t need to be on a streamed game. That needs to be on one of our platforms. Two teams at the bottom of the division that aren’t going to make a bowl game, doesn’t need to be on one of our partners and that’s something we need to work towards.”
While fans may instantly think of games moving around on the calendar, that’s not exactly what Conference USA is looking at doing. While a North Texas-Western Kentucky game won’t move from Week 6 to Week 9 for example, the conference appears to be exploring the broadcast options for the contest going from being streamed on Facebook to being televised on NFL Network for example.
While such moves are somewhat common at their peer leagues, that’s not common practice for CUSA. A 12- or six-day window for the TV selection to be known is a regular occurrence for schools in the Pac-12, Big Ten and the like. Taking the opposite approach, CUSA announced their slate of NFL Network games in May and didn’t change them even if teams became uncompetitive or had better matchups elsewhere on the docket.
It sounds as though that could be changing however. We’ll see if flex scheduling ultimately comes to the 2020 season in the league but it seems frustrations over the current framework will certainly be leading to changes down the road.
The first ever BYU football game in the state of Illinois will not come in DeKalb.
According to releases from the schools, the upcoming Oct. 24 game between the Cougars and Northern Illinois will now be played at SeatGeek Stadium. The venue is in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview and just over a dozen miles from the Windy City’s downtown.
“Over the years, we have brought Huskie Football to our alumni and supporters in Chicagoland by playing games at Soldier Field and at Guaranteed Rate Field,” NIU athletic director Sean Frazier said in a statement. “In 2020, we’re excited to play a storied program like BYU in a new location for us, SeatGeek Stadium, and look forward to filling the venue with Huskie fans for this Saturday game in October.”
The game is the second-half of what was originally a home-and-home. The first meeting happened back in 2018 and resulted in an ugly Huskies win in Provo. Having a large fan base like BYU’s coming East though, it seems like moving the venue to the Chicago area could pay off for both programs in terms of access.
The game will also double as SeatGeek Stadium’s first college football contest. Normally known as the home of local soccer franchises Chicago Red Stars and Chicago Fire, the venue normally seats between 20,000 and 28,000. Huskie Stadium, the original host, has a capacity of just over 23,000 for NIU home games.
Mel Tucker’s huge assistant salary pool at Michigan State could be put to use quite quickly.
According to Kentucky Sports Report, UK assistant Vince Marrow is already being courted to join the Spartans coaching staff. A subsequent Rivals report says the Spartans could be dangling a seven-figure salary to lure him out of Lexington as well.
Marrow serves as the Wildcats’ recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach. Not only has he become a key right hand man for head coach Mark Stoops, but he’s also played a huge role in the program successfully mining the state of Ohio for recruits. That is obviously a key area for Michigan State to do the same so the move makes plenty of sense.
Then there’s also the personal connection factor too as Tucker and Marrow are reported to be close friends in the profession.
Either way, plucking Marrow to join his MSU staff would be a pretty good opening move for the Tucker era in East Lansing. We’ll see what the Wildcats assistant eventually ends up doing but this seems like it won’t be the only Big Ten-SEC clash over an Ohio native in the coming weeks.
UCF has claimed to be a national champion in recent years and now the school will pay one of their assistants to that standard.
As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, Knights defensive coordinator Randy Shannon is now the highest paid Group of Five assistant in the country. This comes as his salary went from $300,000 to $1 million for 2020.
Oh, and he received a $300k bonus on Feb. 6 to boot.
That puts Shannon in a select echelon in the coaching world. Last season, just 24 assistants hit the seven-figure mark. That number has thinned somewhat, though could wind up growing over the coming weeks. Jeff Scott (USF), Jimmy Lake (Washington) and Dave Aranda (Baylor) were among those who were in the million dollar club but took head coaching jobs. Bud Foster retired while others like John Chavis were part of fired staffs.
Perhaps the real eye-opener is just how far ahead of his peers Shannon is. Per the Sentinel, the DC’s new salary is “125 spots ahead of all other American Athletic Conference assistant coaches in 2019.” The figure is also double that of previous Group of Five record holder Brandon Jones of Houston as well.
Much of the salary increase for Shannon at UCF comes as buyout money from his stint at Florida in a similar role ran out in January.
Still, the Knights keep saying they’re one of the big boys and it seems they’re paying at least one of their coaches appropriately to that standard.