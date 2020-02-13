This offseason, Arkansas football has added four graduate transfers to the roster. Wednesday, the program lost a player. Unofficially.

On his personal Twitter account, Chase Hayden announced that he will enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. “I would like to thank Coach [Sam] Pittman and the University of Arkansas for the opportunity of being part of the football program,” the running back wrote.

As a graduate transfer, Hayden would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. The back will also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

A three-star 2017 signee, Hayden was rated as the No. 4 all-purpose running back in the country. He was also the No. 10 player regardless of position in the state of Tennessee. Only four recruits in the Class of 2017 for Arkansas football were rated higher than Hayden.

Through seven games of his true freshman season, Hayden was leading the Razorbacks in rushing with 326 yards. An injury in that seventh game, however, prematurely ended his 2017 season.

In his three seasons with Arkansas football, Hayden totaled 616 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries. He also caught 16 passes for another 96 yards.

As Hayden played in just four games during the 2019 season. That will allow him to use a redshirt for last year. And that is how he will leave Fayetteville armed with two seasons of eligibility.