This offseason, Arkansas football has added four graduate transfers to the roster. Wednesday, the program lost a player. Unofficially.
On his personal Twitter account, Chase Hayden announced that he will enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. “I would like to thank Coach [Sam] Pittman and the University of Arkansas for the opportunity of being part of the football program,” the running back wrote.
As a graduate transfer, Hayden would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. The back will also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.
A three-star 2017 signee, Hayden was rated as the No. 4 all-purpose running back in the country. He was also the No. 10 player regardless of position in the state of Tennessee. Only four recruits in the Class of 2017 for Arkansas football were rated higher than Hayden.
Through seven games of his true freshman season, Hayden was leading the Razorbacks in rushing with 326 yards. An injury in that seventh game, however, prematurely ended his 2017 season.
In his three seasons with Arkansas football, Hayden totaled 616 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries. He also caught 16 passes for another 96 yards.
As Hayden played in just four games during the 2019 season. That will allow him to use a redshirt for last year. And that is how he will leave Fayetteville armed with two seasons of eligibility.
If Ye Olde Arrest Ticker hadn’t been euthanized, BYU football would’ve been the latest to reset it to double zeroes.
According to multiple media outlets in the area, BYU football player Chaz Ah You was arrested on multiple charges this past weekend. Those charges include driving under the influence, reckless driving, unsafe lane travel, speeding and drinking in or about a vehicle.
Ah You was pulled over Sunday afternoon after he was clocked doing 75 miles per hour in a 35 miles-per-hour zone. The Deseret News wrote that “an inventory search of the vehicle… found two containers of alcohol (one was empty) and a ‘THC vape pen’ in the center console.”
In a statement, BYU football acknowledged it is “aware of the situation and [is] looking into it.” What punitive measures Ah You may or may not face are not clear at this point in time.
A four-star 2017 recruit, Ah You was rated as the No. 2 player regardless of position in the state of Utah. He was also the highest-rated signee in the Cougars’ class that year.
As a true freshman, Ah You played in seven games. He went on an LDS mission following that season, a mission that ended prematurely because of what were described as unspecified medical reasons.
In 2019, Ah You appeared in 11 games. His 5½ tackles for loss were tops on the Cougars. His three pass breakups were tied for fourth on the team as well.
In early June of last year, BYU wide receiver Neil Pau'u was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and interference with a traffic control device. In August, head coach Kalani Sitake confirmed that, while Pau’u would remain a part of the team, the wide receiver would not play at all for BYU during the 2019 season.
If you had been wondering when Maryland football would square off again with a MAC school, wonder no more.
Wednesday, Maryland football announced that it has scheduled a 2024 game against Toledo. That matchup will be played at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on Sept. 21 of that season.
That game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
“The Maryland game adds another high-profile opponent to our future non-conference football schedules,” said Toledo in a statement. “Over the next few years we will play four teams from the Big Ten, as well as Notre Dame and Kentucky. Maryland is a new opponent for us and will help us bring the Rocket brand into a new part of the country.”
Maryland football has played 14 games against seven members of the MAC in the last five decades. The most recent meeting came against Bowling Green in 2018.
In his first season with the Terrapins, Mike Locksley went 3-9. It was the program’s worst record since posting the same record in 2015. Randy Edsall was fired midseason that year, with… Locksley taking over as interim head coach.
In addition to Maryland football, Toledo will face three other schools from the Big Ten over the next four seasons: Michigan State (2020), Ohio State (2022) and Illinois (2023).
Toledo is coming off a 6-6 record. That was that program’s worst record since going 5-7 in 2009.
Matt Well‘s Texas Tech football coaching staff is whole. Again.
Wells entered the second week of February with two openings on his Texas Tech football staff. Tuesday, Tech confirmed the hiring of Kevin Cosgrove as linebackers coach. A day later, it was announced that Derek Jones has been hired as secondary coach.
Additionally, Jones will serve as co-defensive coordinator. On top of that, he’ll hold the title of associate head coach.
“Coach Jones has long been one of the top defensive backs coaches in the country, and we couldn’t be happier for him to join our staff,” the Texas Tech football head coach said in a statement. “Our players will love playing for Coach Jones. He has a knack for getting the most out of his players and pushing them to be their best on and off the field. He is an elite recruiter who will have an immediate impact here in that area. We are excited to welcome he, his wife, Naketa, and their girls to our Red Raider Football family.”
Jones has spent the past dozen seasons at Duke. During that time with the Blue Devils, he served in a couple of capacities.
- 2018-19 – defensive backs coach, associate head coach
2015-17 – cornerbacks coach/assistant special teams coordinator
2008-14 – defensive backs coach/assistant special teams coordinator)
In a classy move, Jones’ now-former boss, David Cutcliffe, posted a heartfelt goodbye to his long-time assistant on Twitter.
In addition to his time at Duke, Jones coached cornerbacks at Memphis (2007) and Tulsa (2006). In 2005, he was the defensive backs coach at Middle Tennessee State.
“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to join Coach Wells and his staff,” Jones said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Wells, and can’t wait to work alongside him and Coach Patterson again as well as the rest of the great staff he has assembled at Texas Tech. Most importantly, I’m looking forward to meeting the great young men on this team and start working to win each and every day. We are extremely excited to be part of Red Raider Nation.”
On back-to-back days, Dave Aranda has added coaches to his first Baylor football coaching staff.
Tuesday, it was Matt Powledge being named as special teams coordinator and safeties coach. Wednesday, Baylor football confirmed that Justin Johnson has been added to Aranda’s staff.
Specifically, Johnson will coach the Bears’ running backs.
“Justin has a great track record of developing young players. He brings a lot of energy,” the first-year Baylor football head coach said in a statement. “I think his ability to recruit the state of Texas, particularly the city of Houston, is going to a great advantage for us. He’s got a beautiful family. He’s a family man that loves football and wants to be able to push our student-athletes to be the best they can be.”
Johnson spent the 2019 season in the same position at Houston. He played for the Cougars from 2008-11, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors as a senior wide receiver. That season, he caught 87 passes for 1,229 yards and 12 touchdowns.
From 2016-18, Johnson was on the Kansas football staff. In 2018, he served as the Jayhawks’ wide receivers coach. In his first two seasons in Lawrence, Johnson was an offensive analyst.
That 2018 job, incidentally, was his first as an on-field assistant at any level of football.
“I’m thrilled for this opportunity at a great university like Baylor that excels not only in athletics but also in academics,” Johnson said in his statement provided by the school. “I feel grateful and blessed for the opportunity to work with Coach Aranda, one of the most well respected and knowledgeable coaches in the country. I’m also very excited to work with and learn from Coach Fedora and the offensive staff here. This is a great opportunity and I am super fired up to be here.”