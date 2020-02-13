If Ye Olde Arrest Ticker hadn’t been euthanized, BYU football would’ve been the latest to reset it to double zeroes.

According to multiple media outlets in the area, BYU football player Chaz Ah You was arrested on multiple charges this past weekend. Those charges include driving under the influence, reckless driving, unsafe lane travel, speeding and drinking in or about a vehicle.

Ah You was pulled over Sunday afternoon after he was clocked doing 75 miles per hour in a 35 miles-per-hour zone. The Deseret News wrote that “an inventory search of the vehicle… found two containers of alcohol (one was empty) and a ‘THC vape pen’ in the center console.”

In a statement, BYU football acknowledged it is “aware of the situation and [is] looking into it.” What punitive measures Ah You may or may not face are not clear at this point in time.

A four-star 2017 recruit, Ah You was rated as the No. 2 player regardless of position in the state of Utah. He was also the highest-rated signee in the Cougars’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Ah You played in seven games. He went on an LDS mission following that season, a mission that ended prematurely because of what were described as unspecified medical reasons.

In 2019, Ah You appeared in 11 games. His 5½ tackles for loss were tops on the Cougars. His three pass breakups were tied for fourth on the team as well.

In early June of last year, BYU wide receiver Neil Pau'u was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and interference with a traffic control device. In August, head coach Kalani Sitake confirmed that, while Pau’u would remain a part of the team, the wide receiver would not play at all for BYU during the 2019 season.