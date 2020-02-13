A series of off-field incidents have led to the removal of one playing member of the FAU football program.
An FAU football official has confirmed to the Palm Beach Post that Travon Thomas is no longer a member of the Owls team. That same official stated that Thomas had been indefinitely suspended from all team activities in October.
That suspension was triggered by the first of what would become three arrests.
Oct. 14, Thomas was charged with battery dating violence after allegedly headbutting his then-girlfriend. One month later, Thomas was arrested on one count each of simple assault and sending a written threat to commit injury. The 18-year-old defensive lineman had allegedly threatened to kill the unnamed female, a fellow FAU student who had ended the relationship prior to that second incident.
Then, in mid-January, Thomas was arrested a third time, this time on charges of written threats to kill or do bodily harm and tampering with a witness victim or informant. No details of that arrest have been released.
It’s unclear at which point Thomas was actually dismissed from the FAU football team.
Thomas came to the program as a three-star member of the FAU football Class of 2019. He didn’t play a down for the Owls prior to the off-field issues surfacing. The lineman officially took a redshirt for his true freshman season.
Thomas was recruited by Lane Kiffin, who left to become the head coach at Ole Miss in early December. Kiffin was replaced shortly thereafter by former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.
When it came to the Michigan State football job, it was all about the money, stupid. Stupid money. As always.
Days after confirming his commitment to Colorado, Mel Tucker stunned most of the college football world by unconfirming and decommitting from the Pac-12 school. Wednesday morning, Colorado acknowledged that Tucker had resigned his position, effective immediately. A short time later, Michigan State football announced that Tucker had officially been hired to replace Mark Dantonio as head coach.
Tucker left Colorado for Michigan State football after just one season. In that one season with the Buffaloes, Tucker was paid $2.4 million in guaranteed compensation. That number was ninth among Pac-12 coaches.
According to reports, the new Michigan State football head coach will work under a six-year contract that will average $5.5 million annually. For those mathematically-challenged, Tucker will more than double his pay by moving from Boulder to East Lansing.
That $5.5 million annual salary, incidentally, would’ve been fourth in the 14-team Big Ten in 2019. For a man who went 5-7 in his first and only season as a head coach.
Again: It was all about the money, stupid. Stupid money.
Now, about allowing any player signed by Tucker in his one-plus year at CU unfettered access to transfer. Without sitting out a season, even if it’s to another FBS school. Just like the head coach that abandoned those he signed will be allowed to transfer to another school without sitting out a season. And more than double his salary.
If Ye Olde Arrest Ticker hadn’t been euthanized, BYU football would’ve been the latest to reset it to double zeroes.
According to multiple media outlets in the area, BYU football player Chaz Ah You was arrested on multiple charges this past weekend. Those charges include driving under the influence, reckless driving, unsafe lane travel, speeding and drinking in or about a vehicle.
Ah You was pulled over Sunday afternoon after he was clocked doing 75 miles per hour in a 35 miles-per-hour zone. The Deseret News wrote that “an inventory search of the vehicle… found two containers of alcohol (one was empty) and a ‘THC vape pen’ in the center console.”
In a statement, BYU football acknowledged it is “aware of the situation and [is] looking into it.” What punitive measures Ah You may or may not face are not clear at this point in time.
A four-star 2017 recruit, Ah You was rated as the No. 2 player regardless of position in the state of Utah. He was also the highest-rated signee in the Cougars’ class that year.
As a true freshman, Ah You played in seven games. He went on an LDS mission following that season, a mission that ended prematurely because of what were described as unspecified medical reasons.
In 2019, Ah You appeared in 11 games. His 5½ tackles for loss were tops on the Cougars. His three pass breakups were tied for fourth on the team as well.
In early June of last year, BYU wide receiver Neil Pau'u was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and interference with a traffic control device. In August, head coach Kalani Sitake confirmed that, while Pau’u would remain a part of the team, the wide receiver would not play at all for BYU during the 2019 season.
This offseason, Arkansas football has added four graduate transfers to the roster. Wednesday, the program lost a player. Unofficially.
On his personal Twitter account, Chase Hayden announced that he will enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. “I would like to thank Coach [Sam] Pittman and the University of Arkansas for the opportunity of being part of the football program,” the running back wrote.
As a graduate transfer, Hayden would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. The back will also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.
A three-star 2017 signee, Hayden was rated as the No. 4 all-purpose running back in the country. He was also the No. 10 player regardless of position in the state of Tennessee. Only four recruits in the Class of 2017 for Arkansas football were rated higher than Hayden.
Through seven games of his true freshman season, Hayden was leading the Razorbacks in rushing with 326 yards. An injury in that seventh game, however, prematurely ended his 2017 season.
In his three seasons with Arkansas football, Hayden totaled 616 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries. He also caught 16 passes for another 96 yards.
As Hayden played in just four games during the 2019 season. That will allow him to use a redshirt for last year. And that is how he will leave Fayetteville armed with two seasons of eligibility.
If you had been wondering when Maryland football would square off again with a MAC school, wonder no more.
Wednesday, Maryland football announced that it has scheduled a 2024 game against Toledo. That matchup will be played at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on Sept. 21 of that season.
That game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
“The Maryland game adds another high-profile opponent to our future non-conference football schedules,” said Toledo in a statement. “Over the next few years we will play four teams from the Big Ten, as well as Notre Dame and Kentucky. Maryland is a new opponent for us and will help us bring the Rocket brand into a new part of the country.”
Maryland football has played 14 games against seven members of the MAC in the last five decades. The most recent meeting came against Bowling Green in 2018.
In his first season with the Terrapins, Mike Locksley went 3-9. It was the program’s worst record since posting the same record in 2015. Randy Edsall was fired midseason that year, with… Locksley taking over as interim head coach.
In addition to Maryland football, Toledo will face three other schools from the Big Ten over the next four seasons: Michigan State (2020), Ohio State (2022) and Illinois (2023).
Toledo is coming off a 6-6 record. That was that program’s worst record since going 5-7 in 2009.