A series of off-field incidents have led to the removal of one playing member of the FAU football program.

An FAU football official has confirmed to the Palm Beach Post that Travon Thomas is no longer a member of the Owls team. That same official stated that Thomas had been indefinitely suspended from all team activities in October.

That suspension was triggered by the first of what would become three arrests.

Oct. 14, Thomas was charged with battery dating violence after allegedly headbutting his then-girlfriend. One month later, Thomas was arrested on one count each of simple assault and sending a written threat to commit injury. The 18-year-old defensive lineman had allegedly threatened to kill the unnamed female, a fellow FAU student who had ended the relationship prior to that second incident.

Then, in mid-January, Thomas was arrested a third time, this time on charges of written threats to kill or do bodily harm and tampering with a witness victim or informant. No details of that arrest have been released.

It’s unclear at which point Thomas was actually dismissed from the FAU football team.

Thomas came to the program as a three-star member of the FAU football Class of 2019. He didn’t play a down for the Owls prior to the off-field issues surfacing. The lineman officially took a redshirt for his true freshman season.

Thomas was recruited by Lane Kiffin, who left to become the head coach at Ole Miss in early December. Kiffin was replaced shortly thereafter by former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.