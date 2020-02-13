Iowa State football
Iowa State adds Liberty transfer kicker Alex Probert

By John TaylorFeb 13, 2020, 3:57 PM EST
Courtesy of Liberty, Iowa State football has added a new piece to its special teams puzzle.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Alex Probert announced that he has decided to transfer into the Iowa State football program.  The placekicker had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.

“I wouldn’t be able to have this opportunity had Liberty football not given me a shot,” Probert wrote. “Thank you Flames.”

As a graduate transfer, Probert will be eligible to play immediately for Iowa State football in 2020.  The upcoming season will serve as the kicker’s final season of eligibility.

This past season, his first as Liberty’s full-time kicker, Probert connected on 13 of his 19 field-goal attempts and 50 of his 53 point-afters. Probert tied a career-long by connecting on a 51-yard field goal.  Of his 79 kickoffs last season, 51 resulted in touchbacks.

The year before, he went 4-5 on field goals and 19-20 on extra points.

And what situation will Probert step into at Iowa State? 247Sports.com writes that “[p]lacekicker Connor Assalley was put on scholarship for his senior season in 2020 after going 15-of-19 on field goals and 49-of-51 on PATs last season.”

Iowa State, which ended 2019 with a blowout bowl loss to Notre Dame, will open 2020 against South Dakota Sept. 5.

Texas adds future home game vs. San Jose State to 2025 schedule

By Kevin McGuireFeb 13, 2020, 4:34 PM EST
The Texas Longhorns filled the final vacancy on its 2025 schedule with the addition of a home game against the San Jose State Spartans. Texas announced the latest addition to the future schedule on Thursday, so those who like to plan years ahead in advance can remain calm.

Texas will host the Mountain West Conference program on Sept. 6, 2025 for a Week 2 matchup. The game will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs. Texas won the only previous meeting in 2017 with a 56-0 victory.

The Week 2 matchup will also serve as the home opener for the Longhorns. Texas opens the 2025 season on the road against Ohio State. Texas will also host UTEP the week after playing San Jose State. The Big 12 schedule will be determined at a later time, but Texas is scheduled to have home games against Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech. The Big 12 road schedule will take Texas to Baylor, Iowa State, TCU, and West Virginia. Texas will face rival Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, as is tradition for the Red River Shootout Rivalry.

Solich Bowl officially on as Nebraska, Ohio announce 2024 game

Nebraska football
By John TaylorFeb 13, 2020, 3:29 PM EST
Nebraska football will welcome back a couple of familiar faces in the coming seasons.  Or, for one of them, a well-into-the-future season.

Thursday afternoon, Nebraska football announced a handful of future games have been added to its schedules.  In a one-off affair, Nebraska football will play host to Ohio on Sept. 5, 2026.

Current Ohio head coach Frank Solich, of course, was the Nebraska football head coach from 1998-2003.  Solich, who played his college football at Nebraska, would be 82 years old when that game is played. Last month, Ohio announced that it had signed Solich to a two-year contract extension.

The 2026 game will be the first-ever between the two programs.

“I have been fortunate to be involved with both institutions and have many good friends and colleagues at both,” said Solich in a statement. “This will be a matchup I know the passionate fan bases of Ohio and Nebraska will enjoy.”

In addition to the Solich reunion, Nebraska football also announced a future home-and-home series with former conference rival Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State will travel to Lincoln on Sept. 16, 2034, with Nebraska returning the game in Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035.

As members of the Big 8 and Big 12, the Cornhuskers and Cowboys played 43 times.  The last meeting came in 2010.

Nebraska football leads the all-time series 37-5-1.

“The first time Scott Frost and I sat down to discuss scheduling philosophy, we both shared a goal of making an effort to play former conference opponents,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. “It is exciting to add Oklahoma State to our football schedule, and we will continue to explore additional opportunities for games in our part of the country.

“The Big Ten schedule gives our fans the opportunity to visit some of the nation’s best college football environments, but the reality is many of those places are a long way from Nebraska. Games against schools like Oklahoma State, Colorado and Oklahoma are driveable and affordable trips for Husker fans.”

Finally, NU announced four other future games vs. three different schools:

  • South Dakota State: Sept. 7, 2030, in Lincoln, replaces game previously scheduled for Aug. 31, 2024, in Lincoln; Nebraska also hosts South Dakota State in 2020 and 2028
  • UTEP: Aug. 31, 2024, and Sept. 2, 2028, in Lincoln
  • Louisiana-Monroe: Oct. 18, 2025, in Lincoln

USC confirms additions of assistants Sean Snyder, Donte Williams

USC football
By John TaylorFeb 13, 2020, 1:57 PM EST
The massive overhaul of Clay Helton‘s USC football coaching staff has officially continued.

Earlier this month, it was reported HERE and HERE that Sean Snyder would be leaving Kansas State and Donte Williams Oregon to join the USC football program.  Wednesday night, USC football confirmed both new additions.

Snyder will serve as the Trojans’ special teams coordinator.  Martin will coach the team’s cornerbacks.  The latter will also carry the title of defensive passing-game coordinator.

The 50-year old Snyder has spent nearly 30 years with the Kansas State football program.  From 1990-92, he was a punter for the Wildcats.  Then, from 1994-2010, he was the director of football operations for his alma mater.  In 2011, he was named as the special teams coordinator while also holding the title of associate head coach.  He held those dual roles through the 2018 season.

In 2019, he served as a senior special teams analyst for the Wildcats.

Prior to the USC reports, it was thought Snyder could take a job at one-time rival Nebraska.

Snyder is, of course, the son of legendary Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder.  In two separate stints with the Wildcats, the elder Snyder won a record 215 games.  At the age of 79, Snyder stepped down as coach after 27 seasons.

After his first retirement, the football stadium at Kansas State was named in honor of him and his family — Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.  The 2020 season will mark the first time someone from the Snyder family hasn’t been involved in Kansas State football since 1988.

Williams had spent the last two seasons with the Ducks.  This past cycle, 247Sports.com named Williams as the top recruiter in the Pac-12.

Prior to Oregon, Williams was the cornerbacks coach at Nebraska for one season in 2017.  With the Cornhuskers, he was also involved with sub-packages and pass-defense coordination.

Before Lincoln, Williams was the cornerbacks coach at Arizona for the 2016 season.

Williams’ first job at the FBS level came at San Jose State.  In 2013, he was the cornerbacks coach at the Mountain West Conference school.  The next two seasons, he was the Spartans’ secondary coach and recruiting coordinator.

In 2014, Williams was named as the top recruiter in the MWC.

FAU DL Travon Thomas dismissed following three arrests for assaulting, threatening ex-girlfriend

FAU football
By John TaylorFeb 13, 2020, 12:24 PM EST
A series of off-field incidents have led to the removal of one playing member of the FAU football program.

An FAU football official has confirmed to the Palm Beach Post that Travon Thomas is no longer a member of the Owls team.  That same official stated that Thomas had been indefinitely suspended from all team activities in October.

That suspension was triggered by the first of what would become three arrests.

Oct. 14, Thomas was charged with battery dating violence after allegedly headbutting his then-girlfriend.  One month later, Thomas was arrested on one count each of simple assault and sending a written threat to commit injury.  The 18-year-old defensive lineman had allegedly threatened to kill the unnamed female, a fellow FAU student who had ended the relationship prior to that second incident.

Then, in mid-January, Thomas was arrested a third time, this time on charges of written threats to kill or do bodily harm and tampering with a witness victim or informant.  No details of that arrest have been released.

It’s unclear at which point Thomas was actually dismissed from the FAU football team.

Thomas came to the program as a three-star member of the FAU football Class of 2019.  He didn’t play a down for the Owls prior to the off-field issues surfacing.  The lineman officially took a redshirt for his true freshman season.

Thomas was recruited by Lane Kiffin, who left to become the head coach at Ole Miss in early December.  Kiffin was replaced shortly thereafter by former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.