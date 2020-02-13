Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Courtesy of Liberty, Iowa State football has added a new piece to its special teams puzzle.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Alex Probert announced that he has decided to transfer into the Iowa State football program. The placekicker had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.

“I wouldn’t be able to have this opportunity had Liberty football not given me a shot,” Probert wrote. “Thank you Flames.”

As a graduate transfer, Probert will be eligible to play immediately for Iowa State football in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as the kicker’s final season of eligibility.

After much prayer and talks with my family, I am blessed to announce I am committed to @CycloneFB for my last season. I wouldn’t be able to have this opportunity had Liberty football not given me a shot. Thank you Flames. Go Cyclones🌪🌪#GodGotMe pic.twitter.com/GxCAzz9jF6 — Alexander R. Probert™️ (@TheAlexProbert) February 12, 2020

This past season, his first as Liberty’s full-time kicker, Probert connected on 13 of his 19 field-goal attempts and 50 of his 53 point-afters. Probert tied a career-long by connecting on a 51-yard field goal. Of his 79 kickoffs last season, 51 resulted in touchbacks.

The year before, he went 4-5 on field goals and 19-20 on extra points.

And what situation will Probert step into at Iowa State? 247Sports.com writes that “[p]lacekicker Connor Assalley was put on scholarship for his senior season in 2020 after going 15-of-19 on field goals and 49-of-51 on PATs last season.”

Iowa State, which ended 2019 with a blowout bowl loss to Notre Dame, will open 2020 against South Dakota Sept. 5.