If you had been wondering when Maryland football would square off again with a MAC school, wonder no more.

Wednesday, Maryland football announced that it has scheduled a 2024 game against Toledo. That matchup will be played at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on Sept. 21 of that season.

That game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

“The Maryland game adds another high-profile opponent to our future non-conference football schedules,” said Toledo in a statement. “Over the next few years we will play four teams from the Big Ten, as well as Notre Dame and Kentucky. Maryland is a new opponent for us and will help us bring the Rocket brand into a new part of the country.”

Maryland football has played 14 games against seven members of the MAC in the last five decades. The most recent meeting came against Bowling Green in 2018.

In his first season with the Terrapins, Mike Locksley went 3-9. It was the program’s worst record since posting the same record in 2015. Randy Edsall was fired midseason that year, with… Locksley taking over as interim head coach.

In addition to Maryland football, Toledo will face three other schools from the Big Ten over the next four seasons: Michigan State (2020), Ohio State (2022) and Illinois (2023).

Toledo is coming off a 6-6 record. That was that program’s worst record since going 5-7 in 2009.