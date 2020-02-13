If you had been wondering when Maryland football would square off again with a MAC school, wonder no more.
Wednesday, Maryland football announced that it has scheduled a 2024 game against Toledo. That matchup will be played at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on Sept. 21 of that season.
That game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
“The Maryland game adds another high-profile opponent to our future non-conference football schedules,” said Toledo in a statement. “Over the next few years we will play four teams from the Big Ten, as well as Notre Dame and Kentucky. Maryland is a new opponent for us and will help us bring the Rocket brand into a new part of the country.”
Maryland football has played 14 games against seven members of the MAC in the last five decades. The most recent meeting came against Bowling Green in 2018.
In his first season with the Terrapins, Mike Locksley went 3-9. It was the program’s worst record since posting the same record in 2015. Randy Edsall was fired midseason that year, with… Locksley taking over as interim head coach.
In addition to Maryland football, Toledo will face three other schools from the Big Ten over the next four seasons: Michigan State (2020), Ohio State (2022) and Illinois (2023).
Toledo is coming off a 6-6 record. That was that program’s worst record since going 5-7 in 2009.
Matt Well‘s Texas Tech football coaching staff is whole. Again.
Wells entered the second week of February with two openings on his Texas Tech football staff. Tuesday, Tech confirmed the hiring of Kevin Cosgrove as linebackers coach. A day later, it was announced that Derek Jones has been hired as secondary coach.
Additionally, Jones will serve as co-defensive coordinator. On top of that, he’ll hold the title of associate head coach.
“Coach Jones has long been one of the top defensive backs coaches in the country, and we couldn’t be happier for him to join our staff,” the Texas Tech football head coach said in a statement. “Our players will love playing for Coach Jones. He has a knack for getting the most out of his players and pushing them to be their best on and off the field. He is an elite recruiter who will have an immediate impact here in that area. We are excited to welcome he, his wife, Naketa, and their girls to our Red Raider Football family.”
Jones has spent the past dozen seasons at Duke. During that time with the Blue Devils, he served in a couple of capacities.
- 2018-19 – defensive backs coach, associate head coach
2015-17 – cornerbacks coach/assistant special teams coordinator
2008-14 – defensive backs coach/assistant special teams coordinator)
In a classy move, Jones’ now-former boss, David Cutcliffe, posted a heartfelt goodbye to his long-time assistant on Twitter.
In addition to his time at Duke, Jones coached cornerbacks at Memphis (2007) and Tulsa (2006). In 2005, he was the defensive backs coach at Middle Tennessee State.
“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to join Coach Wells and his staff,” Jones said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Wells, and can’t wait to work alongside him and Coach Patterson again as well as the rest of the great staff he has assembled at Texas Tech. Most importantly, I’m looking forward to meeting the great young men on this team and start working to win each and every day. We are extremely excited to be part of Red Raider Nation.”
On back-to-back days, Dave Aranda has added coaches to his first Baylor football coaching staff.
Tuesday, it was Matt Powledge being named as special teams coordinator and safeties coach. Wednesday, Baylor football confirmed that Justin Johnson has been added to Aranda’s staff.
Specifically, Johnson will coach the Bears’ running backs.
“Justin has a great track record of developing young players. He brings a lot of energy,” the first-year Baylor football head coach said in a statement. “I think his ability to recruit the state of Texas, particularly the city of Houston, is going to a great advantage for us. He’s got a beautiful family. He’s a family man that loves football and wants to be able to push our student-athletes to be the best they can be.”
Johnson spent the 2019 season in the same position at Houston. He played for the Cougars from 2008-11, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors as a senior wide receiver. That season, he caught 87 passes for 1,229 yards and 12 touchdowns.
From 2016-18, Johnson was on the Kansas football staff. In 2018, he served as the Jayhawks’ wide receivers coach. In his first two seasons in Lawrence, Johnson was an offensive analyst.
That 2018 job, incidentally, was his first as an on-field assistant at any level of football.
“I’m thrilled for this opportunity at a great university like Baylor that excels not only in athletics but also in academics,” Johnson said in his statement provided by the school. “I feel grateful and blessed for the opportunity to work with Coach Aranda, one of the most well respected and knowledgeable coaches in the country. I’m also very excited to work with and learn from Coach Fedora and the offensive staff here. This is a great opportunity and I am super fired up to be here.”
North Carolina has their new tight ends coach.
A school announcement on Wednesday confirmed reports that ex-Cleveland Browns assistant John Lilly was filling the role on Mack Brown’s staff.
“My family and I are really excited about the opportunity to join Coach Brown and the staff at North Carolina,” Lilly said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better program to walk into right now than the one in Chapel Hill. There’s so much energy and enthusiasm surrounding this place and this program, and if everyone continues to work hard together the way they have, there are certainly big things ahead. I’ve had the chance to see North Carolina up close as a visiting coach and was always impressed with the passion of the fan base and community and the tradition of the program. I’m glad Coach Brown is giving us the chance to join the family. We can’t wait to get to Chapel Hill and get started.”
Lilly is no stranger to the ACC, having spent 13 years at Florida State. He rose through the ranks of Bobby Bowden’s staff and spent nearly a decade as the Seminoles’ recruiting coordinator. He was also at Georgia as tight ends coach from 2008-2015 and recently had one-year stints with the Browns and Los Angeles Rams at the NFL level.
The move to bring in Lilly comes less than a week after Tar Heels TE coach Tim Brewster left for a similar role at Florida.
Colorado has their (temporary) replacement for Mel Tucker.
The school announced offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini as the Buffaloes’ interim head coach in the wake of Tucker’s departure for Michigan State.
“I have a lot of confidence in Darrin to lead us through this interim period,” athletic director Rick George said. “He has been associated with the program beginning with his playing days 25 years ago and cares deeply about the Buffs.”
Chiaverini is likely the top internal candidate to replace Tucker long term as well. A wide-ranging coaching search is still expected to commence in Boulder that includes other names such as ex-Tennessee head coach Butch Jones, Boise State’s Bryan Harsin, former Broncos coach Vance Joseph and, most notably, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Like both Bieniemy and Joseph, Chiaverini is a CU alum and starred for Rick Neuheisel’s teams in the late 90’s. He also is one of the program’s top recruiters and has been co-offensive coordinator dating back to his hire under Mike MacIntyre in 2016.
“It’s an honor to be named the interim head coach at the University of Colorado, and my focus will be to help make it a smooth transition for the student-athletes and the program overall,” Chiaverini said. “This campus and the city of Boulder is where I grew up as a young man, and there’s no better place to be than CU. The pride and tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes is something every student-athlete, like myself, in the country should experience.”
The Buffs were originally set to open spring practice in mid-March and open the 2020 season at rival Colorado State on Sept. 5.