Nebraska football will welcome back a couple of familiar faces in the coming seasons. Or, for one of them, a well-into-the-future season.

Thursday afternoon, Nebraska football announced a handful of future games have been added to its schedules. In a one-off affair, Nebraska football will play host to Ohio on Sept. 5, 2026.

Current Ohio head coach Frank Solich, of course, was the Nebraska football head coach from 1998-2003. Solich, who played his college football at Nebraska, would be 82 years old when that game is played. Last month, Ohio announced that it had signed Solich to a two-year contract extension.

The 2026 game will be the first-ever between the two programs.

“I have been fortunate to be involved with both institutions and have many good friends and colleagues at both,” said Solich in a statement. “This will be a matchup I know the passionate fan bases of Ohio and Nebraska will enjoy.”

In addition to the Solich reunion, Nebraska football also announced a future home-and-home series with former conference rival Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State will travel to Lincoln on Sept. 16, 2034, with Nebraska returning the game in Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035.

As members of the Big 8 and Big 12, the Cornhuskers and Cowboys played 43 times. The last meeting came in 2010.

Nebraska football leads the all-time series 37-5-1.

“The first time Scott Frost and I sat down to discuss scheduling philosophy, we both shared a goal of making an effort to play former conference opponents,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. “It is exciting to add Oklahoma State to our football schedule, and we will continue to explore additional opportunities for games in our part of the country.

“The Big Ten schedule gives our fans the opportunity to visit some of the nation’s best college football environments, but the reality is many of those places are a long way from Nebraska. Games against schools like Oklahoma State, Colorado and Oklahoma are driveable and affordable trips for Husker fans.”

Finally, NU announced four other future games vs. three different schools: