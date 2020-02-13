Thanks to a Texas A&M football player, we’ll end the night here at CFT (maybe) with a portal post.

First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, Tyree Wilson has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Texas A&M official subsequently confirmed that the defensive lineman has signaled his intent to the coaching staff to part ways with the football program.

Now for the obligatory spiel: A player who enters the transfer portal can be contacted by other schools without receiving permission from the student-athlete’s current school. Said player also has the option to change his mind and remain at his current school by pulling his name from the database.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the school is permitted to pull the portal player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

A three-star member of the Aggies’ 2018 recruiting class, Wilson was rated as the No. 23 weakside defensive end in the country. He was also the No. 68 player regardless of position in the state of Texas.

As a true freshman, Wilson took a redshirt. This past season, Wilson played in 11 games for Texas A&M football. He was credited with 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1½ sacks and one quarterback hit.

Prior to his decision to leave College Station, Wilson had been expected to compete for a starting job in 2020.