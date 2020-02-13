University of Houston to host XFL championship

As was initially reported earlier this week, the University of Houston will be the official host of the XFL’s championship game this XFL season. An agreement between the new football league, the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority and the University of Houston on Thursday confirmed TDECU Stadium, the home of the Houston Cougars, will be the host site for the league’s championship game.

The XFL will play its championship game on Sunday, April 26, 2020, so you won’t have to worry about the XFL interfering with your spring football consumption.

“We are honored to partner with the XFL, the City of Houston and the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority to host the inaugural XFL Championship,” Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said in a released statement. “We are excited to have the opportunity to showcase our university and world-class facilities to the nation.”

TDECU Stadium is also the home stadium for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, coached by June Jones. Houston is quarterbacked by former Temple quarterback P.J. Walker, who was among the breakout stars of the league’s first weekend.

