The massive overhaul of Clay Helton‘s USC football coaching staff has officially continued.

Earlier this month, it was reported HERE and HERE that Sean Snyder would be leaving Kansas State and Donte Williams Oregon to join the USC football program. Wednesday night, USC football confirmed both new additions.

Snyder will serve as the Trojans’ special teams coordinator. Martin will coach the team’s cornerbacks. The latter will also carry the title of defensive passing-game coordinator.

The 50-year old Snyder has spent nearly 30 years with the Kansas State football program. From 1990-92, he was a punter for the Wildcats. Then, from 1994-2010, he was the director of football operations for his alma mater. In 2011, he was named as the special teams coordinator while also holding the title of associate head coach. He held those dual roles through the 2018 season.

In 2019, he served as a senior special teams analyst for the Wildcats.

Prior to the USC reports, it was thought Snyder could take a job at one-time rival Nebraska.

Snyder is, of course, the son of legendary Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder. In two separate stints with the Wildcats, the elder Snyder won a record 215 games. At the age of 79, Snyder stepped down as coach after 27 seasons.

After his first retirement, the football stadium at Kansas State was named in honor of him and his family — Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The 2020 season will mark the first time someone from the Snyder family hasn’t been involved in Kansas State football since 1988.

Williams had spent the last two seasons with the Ducks. This past cycle, 247Sports.com named Williams as the top recruiter in the Pac-12.

Prior to Oregon, Williams was the cornerbacks coach at Nebraska for one season in 2017. With the Cornhuskers, he was also involved with sub-packages and pass-defense coordination.

Before Lincoln, Williams was the cornerbacks coach at Arizona for the 2016 season.

Williams’ first job at the FBS level came at San Jose State. In 2013, he was the cornerbacks coach at the Mountain West Conference school. The next two seasons, he was the Spartans’ secondary coach and recruiting coordinator.

In 2014, Williams was named as the top recruiter in the MWC.