West Virginia QB Trey Lowe makes his way to the transfer portal

West Virginia quarterback Trey Lowe III has officially decided to evaluate his future, and the Mountaineers appear to be out of the picture. Lowe took to Twitter on Thursday to announce he is entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
“[After] a lot of prayer and talks with my family, I’ve decided to move in a different direction,” Lowe said in his statement. “After graduating from West Virginia this summer, I’ll be transferring to another school as a graduate transfer. This decision wasn’t made lightly, and I’m leaning on my faith as I move forward to this next chapter of my life.”
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Lowe is eligible to have contact with any other college football program interested in recruiting him. Lowe is always able to pull his name out of the transfer portal and stay at West Virginia, although that is a scenario that does not play out too often. If Lowe transfers to another FBS program, he will be eligible to play in 2020 because he will be a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility.
Lowe is the second West Virginia quarterback to transfer since last season. In early November 2019, Jack Allison officially moved on as well.
Mel Tucker won’t be the only one to realize a financial benefit from moving to Michigan State football.
Days after confirming his commitment to Colorado, Mel Tucker stunned most of the college football world by unconfirming and decommitting from the Pac-12 school. Wednesday morning, Colorado acknowledged that Tucker had resigned his position, effective immediately. A short time later, Michigan State football announced that Tucker had officially been hired to replace Mark Dantonio as head coach.
Tucker left Colorado for Michigan State football after just one season. In that one season with the Buffaloes, Tucker was paid $2.4 million in guaranteed compensation. That number was ninth among Pac-12 coaches. At MSU, Tucker will more than double that number as his six-year contract will average $5.5 million annually.
In further contractual news released Thursday, Tucker’s deal also calls for a $6 million salary pool from which the new Michigan State football head coach can hire his 10 on-field assistants. That is nearly double the $3.2 million from which Tucker had to work at Colorado.
Additionally, it’s more than $1 million more than what Dantonio’s contract called for in his final season at MSU.
That $6 million figure would’ve been third in the Big Ten in 2019. Ohio State was at $7.245 million, which was well ahead of No. 2 Michigan at $6.005 million.
Given the potential for NCAA sanctions in East Lansing because of an ongoing off-field situation, there’s also interesting language included in Tucker’s contract that would protect the new head coach.
There also is a clause that the Spartans are sanctioned by the NCAA for actions of the previous coaching staff, an additional year will be added on to Tucker’s contract “as of the date the sanction takes effect or, if such sanction lasts more than one year, the six-year term will be extended to match the length of the sanction period.
In a bit of an unsurprising development, former Houston and Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma has entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. Ayobi will hope to latch on with another college football program.
Anoma was dismissed by Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen for a violation of team rules, a decision that was confirmed this week. This is not Anoma’s first trip through the portal, of course. Anoma stepped in and out, and back into the portal last year as he evaluated his position at Alabama. After initially entering the transfer portal, Anoma withdrew his name from the portal to stay at Alabama. Five months later, Anoma was no longer enrolled at Alabama after being suspended and expelled for a “university-level issue.”
Anoma transferred to Houston last year but was held out of 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules. If he lands at another FBS program this time around, he will be eligible to play in the 2020 season. Anoma has up to three years of eligibility remaining after being able to burn a redshirt year of eligibility in 2019.
Where Anoma goes from here remains to be seen. The former five-star recruit has plenty of talent and potential and could be an added asset to any defense as long as he stays in the good graces of the staff at his next stop.
As was initially reported earlier this week, the University of Houston will be the official host of the XFL’s championship game this XFL season. An agreement between the new football league, the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority and the University of Houston on Thursday confirmed TDECU Stadium, the home of the Houston Cougars, will be the host site for the league’s championship game.
The XFL will play its championship game on Sunday, April 26, 2020, so you won’t have to worry about the XFL interfering with your spring football consumption.
“We are honored to partner with the XFL, the City of Houston and the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority to host the inaugural XFL Championship,” Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said in a released statement. “We are excited to have the opportunity to showcase our university and world-class facilities to the nation.”
TDECU Stadium is also the home stadium for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, coached by June Jones. Houston is quarterbacked by former Temple quarterback P.J. Walker, who was among the breakout stars of the league’s first weekend.
The Texas Longhorns filled the final vacancy on its 2025 schedule with the addition of a home game against the San Jose State Spartans. Texas announced the latest addition to the future schedule on Thursday, so those who like to plan years ahead in advance can remain calm.
Texas will host the Mountain West Conference program on Sept. 6, 2025 for a Week 2 matchup. The game will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs. Texas won the only previous meeting in 2017 with a 56-0 victory.
The Week 2 matchup will also serve as the home opener for the Longhorns. Texas opens the 2025 season on the road against Ohio State. Texas will also host UTEP the week after playing San Jose State. The Big 12 schedule will be determined at a later time, but Texas is scheduled to have home games against Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech. The Big 12 road schedule will take Texas to Baylor, Iowa State, TCU, and West Virginia. Texas will face rival Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, as is tradition for the Red River
Shootout Rivalry.