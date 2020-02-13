West Virginia QB Trey Lowe makes his way to the transfer portal

West Virginia quarterback Trey Lowe III has officially decided to evaluate his future, and the Mountaineers appear to be out of the picture. Lowe took to Twitter on Thursday to announce he is entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

“[After] a lot of prayer and talks with my family, I’ve decided to move in a different direction,” Lowe said in his statement. “After graduating from West Virginia this summer, I’ll be transferring to another school as a graduate transfer. This decision wasn’t made lightly, and I’m leaning on my faith as I move forward to this next chapter of my life.”

By entering his name in the transfer portal, Lowe is eligible to have contact with any other college football program interested in recruiting him. Lowe is always able to pull his name out of the transfer portal and stay at West Virginia, although that is a scenario that does not play out too often. If Lowe transfers to another FBS program, he will be eligible to play in 2020 because he will be a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility.

Thank you WVU! pic.twitter.com/7JLMAPdMcU — Woodrow Lowe III (Trey) (@treylowe10) February 13, 2020

Lowe is the second West Virginia quarterback to transfer since last season. In early November 2019, Jack Allison officially moved on as well.

