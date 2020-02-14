Skewering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to be a national sport within college football. It’s certainly not limited to the state of Ohio anymore.
In an interview with 98.7FM Arizona Sports this week, Arizona State University president Michael Crow hit upon a number of topics related to Sun Devils athletics. Naturally this included a heavy dose of football talk. Things eventually turned to the future schedule for the team and Crow let loose that his school is in talks to play Michigan on the gridiron.
Such a game likely sounds great to fans of both teams and especially so if it’s a home-and-home. ASU in particular has to like it after the success the program had recently against Wolverines’ rival Michigan State in recent years.
But that’s where things got really interesting. Crow, not known to sugar coat things, not only confirmed talks but noted that the Sun Devils are in a bit of a hurry to get something done. Why you might ask? Well…
“(Jim) Harbaugh, the coach at Michigan, he was the quarterback when ASU won the (1987) Rose Bowl. I would love — before whatever happens to him, since he can’t beat Ohio State, I would love to see us now take him on and beat him as coach.”
Ouch. Even college presidents from the Pac-12 are taking shots at Harbaugh’s record against the rival Buckeyes (0-5).
Both Michigan and Arizona State have major Power Five opponents on the docket through 2023 at least so who knows when a game could get scheduled. Hopefully it happens soon. A 1987 Rose Bowl redux certainly looks a lot more interesting in light of this kind of shot.
A report that none of Mark Dantonio‘s former assistants will survive to Mel Tucker‘s new staff has proven incorrect, as at least two of them will officially stick around in East Lansing.
One of them is a special circumstance, as Ron Burton had previously chosen to leave Michigan State for Indiana, then did a U-turn at the border and drove back north on I-69 right to his house in East Lansing.
The other is somewhat surprising, as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and former interim head coach Mike Tressel will remain in green and white.
“I have known Ron Burton and Mike Tressel for almost two decades,” Tucker tweeted Saturday. “It’s (fist emoji) for Spartans football to keep them home. Great coaches. Great recruiters. Great family men.”
Tressel went back 16 years with Dantonio, serving three years at Cincinnati before riding all 13 at Michigan State. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2014 and sole defensive coordinator in 2018.
Burton is regarded as one of the best defensive line coaches in the country. From his bio:
The defensive line is one of the main reasons why Michigan State continues to rank among the national leaders in rushing defense. Since Burton’s first year in 2013, the Spartans have led the Big Ten in rushing defense four times (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018) and have ranked in the NCAA FBS top 11 five of six seasons, including twice at No. 1 (No. 2 in 2013 at 86.6 ypg; No. 1 in 2014 at 88.5 ypg; No. 11 in 2015 at 116.0 ypg; No. 2 in 2017 at 95.3 ypg; No. 1 in 2018 at 77.9 ypg).
With those two officially aboard, Tucker still has eight spots to fill on his new staff.
LSU’s magical run to the 2019 national title will live on in a thousand different ways, and we have now found our most adorable.
The Baton Rouge Zoo announced Friday the christening of Burreaux, its newest baby giraffe.
Born Dec. 26, the giraffe went without a name while the zoo held a fundraising challenge, where each dollar raised went toward the donor’s choice of name: Burreaux, Kiume (Swahili for masculine and strong) or Romeo (a mix of his parents’ names, Rosie and Rowan).
The winner should be no surprise.
According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, male giraffes can expect to live 25 years in the wild and even longer in captivity. So Burrow’s namesake should live much longer than his football career.
Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his 527 passes for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns against six interceptions en route to a landslide Heisman Trophy victory.
Burreaux poops, eats and sleeps a lot.
Nebraska got a Valentine’s Day gift from the NCAA on Friday, as offensive lineman Christian Gaylord was granted a sixth year of eligibility.
“I’m excited to announce my waiver to extend my eligibility for the 2020-21 season has been approved by the NCAA. I’m excited to play one more season at the best college football program in the NCAA,” Gaylord tweeted.
Gaylord has largely been a rotational and special teams player for the Huskers, appearing in 33 games over his career. He suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, thus the application for the waiver.
Gaylord also dealt with the tragic death of his father, Scott, who was killed in a car accident on I-80 last fall.
Gaylord is a 2-time Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll member and a 3-time Tom Osborne Citizenship Team honoree.