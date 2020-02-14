Skewering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to be a national sport within college football. It’s certainly not limited to the state of Ohio anymore.

In an interview with 98.7FM Arizona Sports this week, Arizona State University president Michael Crow hit upon a number of topics related to Sun Devils athletics. Naturally this included a heavy dose of football talk. Things eventually turned to the future schedule for the team and Crow let loose that his school is in talks to play Michigan on the gridiron.

Such a game likely sounds great to fans of both teams and especially so if it’s a home-and-home. ASU in particular has to like it after the success the program had recently against Wolverines’ rival Michigan State in recent years.

But that’s where things got really interesting. Crow, not known to sugar coat things, not only confirmed talks but noted that the Sun Devils are in a bit of a hurry to get something done. Why you might ask? Well…

“(Jim) Harbaugh, the coach at Michigan, he was the quarterback when ASU won the (1987) Rose Bowl. I would love — before whatever happens to him, since he can’t beat Ohio State, I would love to see us now take him on and beat him as coach.”

Ouch. Even college presidents from the Pac-12 are taking shots at Harbaugh’s record against the rival Buckeyes (0-5).

Both Michigan and Arizona State have major Power Five opponents on the docket through 2023 at least so who knows when a game could get scheduled. Hopefully it happens soon. A 1987 Rose Bowl redux certainly looks a lot more interesting in light of this kind of shot.