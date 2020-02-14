A former Auburn football player is back in the headlines, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

Eastern Kentucky linebacker Michael Harris was arrested Monday in Grove City, Ohio, on multiple charges, including a felony. The misdemeanor charges consist of one count each of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. The felony charge is assault.

Thursday, dashboard camera footage of responding officers was released, showing the interaction between Harris and officers that, at one point, had the player grabbing one cop and lifting him over his head in what looked like a professional wrestling-type bodyslam attempt.

According to reports, law enforcement was “called to a business because of a disturbance with an aggressive man who did not work there and wouldn’t leave.” “[O]fficers believed Harris was intoxicated and did not know where he was or know anyone in the area,” one report added.

As a result of the incident, Harris has been indefinitely suspended by EKU.

Eastern Kentucky University Athletics is actively monitoring an incident involving one of our student-athletes, Mr. Michael Harris, that resulted in criminal charges against Mr. Harris. Mr. Harris is currently enrolled at EKU and listed as a redshirt sophomore on the EKU football roster. He has been suspended from all team and football-related activities at this time. Understanding that details of the incident are still under investigation, and, abiding by FERPA laws and regulations, we must respect the privacy of our students. When the facts are established, and the investigation complete, Eastern Kentucky University and EKU Athletics will decide how to move forward responsibly.

Harris was originally a four-star member of the Auburn football class of 2018. He was the No. 32 recruit regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Harris played in 11 games this past season. In early December of last year, the linebacker entered the transfer portal.

Harris was one of a handful of players who opted to leave Auburn football the past couple of months either via the portal or early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft.