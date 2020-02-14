Auburn football
WATCH: ex-Auburn, current FCS LB Michael Harris attempts to bodyslam cop during arrest

By John TaylorFeb 14, 2020, 9:26 AM EST
A former Auburn football player is back in the headlines, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

Eastern Kentucky linebacker Michael Harris was arrested Monday in Grove City, Ohio, on multiple charges, including a felony.  The misdemeanor charges consist of one count each of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.  The felony charge is assault.

Thursday, dashboard camera footage of responding officers was released, showing the interaction between Harris and officers that, at one point, had the player grabbing one cop and lifting him over his head in what looked like a professional wrestling-type bodyslam attempt.

According to reports, law enforcement was “called to a business because of a disturbance with an aggressive man who did not work there and wouldn’t leave.” “[O]fficers believed Harris was intoxicated and did not know where he was or know anyone in the area,” one report added.

As a result of the incident, Harris has been indefinitely suspended by EKU.

Eastern Kentucky University Athletics is actively monitoring an incident involving one of our student-athletes, Mr. Michael Harris, that resulted in criminal charges against Mr. Harris. Mr. Harris is currently enrolled at EKU and listed as a redshirt sophomore on the EKU football roster. He has been suspended from all team and football-related activities at this time.

Understanding that details of the incident are still under investigation, and, abiding by FERPA laws and regulations, we must respect the privacy of our students. When the facts are established, and the investigation complete, Eastern Kentucky University and EKU Athletics will decide how to move forward responsibly.

Harris was originally a four-star member of the Auburn football class of 2018.  He was the No. 32 recruit regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Harris played in 11 games this past season.  In early December of last year, the linebacker entered the transfer portal.

Harris was one of a handful of players who opted to leave Auburn football the past couple of months either via the portal or early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Charlie Strong was in Tuscaloosa Thursday visiting Nick Saban, Alabama coaching staff

By John TaylorFeb 14, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
Could Charlie Strong be the next resident of the world-renowned Alabama football “Home for Wayward and/or Unemployed Head Coaches?”

In early December of last year, Strong was let go as the head coach at South Florida.  Over the past two-plus months, the 59-year-old Strong has remained on the outside of the coaching profession looking in.  There has been speculation, though, that Strong could be returning to Florida and joining Dan Mullens‘ extended staff as a defensive analyst.

Friday, however, it’s being reported that Charlie Strong was in Tuscaloosa visiting with the Alabama football coaching staff Thursday.

Nick Saban doesn’t have an opening on his 10-man on-field coaching staff.  However, Strong could conceivably join the Alabama football program as some type of an analyst, ala Butch Jones and myriad others.

Strong has spent the past decade as a head coach.  After going 37-15 in four seasons (2010-13) at Louisville, Strong left to take the head job at Texas.  Three seasons (2014-16) in Austin ended with his dismissal following a 16-21 record.  Strong’s tenure at USF ended after three seasons (2017-19) as well and a 4-8 2019 campaign.

In the last six years of his head-coaching career, Strong posted a 37-37 record.

Prior to that, Strong spent seven years (2003-09) as the defensive coordinator at Florida.  During that time with the Gators, he also coached defensive ends and linebackers.  For four of those seasons, Mullen was UF’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before leaving to take the Mississippi State job.

That was actually Strong’s fourth stint with the Gators.  From 1991-94, he coached defensive tackles (1994) and defensive ends (1991-93).  He also served as outside linebackers coach from 1988-89.  Strong began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at UF in 1983-84.

Strong was also the defensive coordinator at South Carolina for four years (1999-2002) before moving on to Gainesville that fourth time.  In between the third Gainesville stint and his time in Columbia, Strong was the defensive line coach at Notre Dame from 1995-98.

Starting NC State lineman Joshua Fedd-Jackson enters portal

By John TaylorFeb 14, 2020, 12:24 PM EST
NC State football is, yet again, on the wrong side of a portal post.

According to 247Sports.com, Joshua Fedd-Jackson has taken the first step in leaving the NC State football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. Woody Wommack of Rivals.com confirmed the move to the portal as well.

Thus far, there’s been no official word from the offensive lineman on the development.

If the move comes to fruition, Fedd-Jackson would be leaving as a graduate transfer.  The upcoming season would be his final year of eligibility.  He also has a redshirt that he hasn’t used as well.

Fedd-Jackson was a two-year starter at right guard for NC State.  All told, the 6-3, 323-pound lineman started 23 games during his time with the Wolfpack.

A three-star member of NCSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Fedd-Jackson was rated as the No. 14 player regardless of position in the state of New Jersey.  He was also the No. 27 offensive guard in the country in that year’s class.

Fedd-Jackson is at least the fourth player to leave the NC State football program since the new year began, including starting linebacker Brock Miller.  Miller ultimately ended up transferring to Boise State late last month.

Nick Saban served as advisor in Michigan State’s coach search

By John TaylorFeb 14, 2020, 10:55 AM EST
Mel Tucker‘s bank account might want to consider sending a thank you note to Nick Saban.

After a couple of swings and misses, Michigan State confirmed Wednesday that it had flipped Tucker away from Colorado as Mark Dantonio‘s replacement. The university, of course, utilized a search firm to help guide it through the process of finding Dantonio’s successor. They also utilized a future Hall of Famer in an unofficial capacity.

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, the Detroit News has reported that Nick Saban served as an advisor for Michigan State in its search. The News added that Saban was a strong proponent of Tucker throughout the process.

From the report:

‘I’m very interested in Michigan State having the right person,'” Saban said in the phone call, according to the source. “And they weren’t bashful about asking Nick.

Nick Saban, of course, has a history with the Michigan State football program. From 1983-87, Saban was MSU’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Then, from 1995-99, he served as the Spartans’ head coach.

Saban and Tucker also have a working relationship that goes back decades. Tucker’s first job was as a graduate assistant for Saban at MSU from 1997-98. In 2000, he was Saban’s defensive backs coach at LSU. In 2015, Tucker was Alabama’s defensive backs coach. He also held the title of assistant head coach.

According to the News, MSU athletic director Bill Beekman confirmed that he had spoken to Nick Saban during the search.

“Mel has made a name for himself as one of the best and brightest coaches in our profession,” Saban said in a statement after Tucker’s hiring. “I believe he will do a tremendous job as head coach of the Spartans. MSU is getting a guy with infinite class and a great personality, who is smart, works hard, and does it with an incredible amount of enthusiasm and positive energy.

“Mel is a tireless recruiter who knows the game of college football and understands what it will take to be successful in East Lansing.”

Starting Akron OL Brandon Council adds name to transfer portal

By John TaylorFeb 14, 2020, 7:17 AM EST
You can now add Akron football to the growing list of schools experiencing the pull of the portal.

Earlier this month, Brandon Council indicated on his personal Twitter account that he had decided to transfer out of the Akron football program.  This week, an Akron football official confirmed that the offensive lineman has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

As Council would be leaving the Zips as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  It’s believed that this coming season would be Council’s final season of eligibility, although the player could get a sixth season from the NCAA.

Coming out of high school in North Carolina, Council was a two-star member of Akron’s 2016 recruiting class.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Council started nine games at left guard in 2017.  The 6-4, 325-pound lineman then started the first three games of the 2018 season at right tackle before going down with an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.  That injury plus the redshirt for his first season could potentially trigger a sixth season.

Coming off that injury, Council started all 12 games in 2019.  Council played every position along the offensive line this past season.