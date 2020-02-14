Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

NC State football is, yet again, on the wrong side of a portal post.

According to 247Sports.com, Joshua Fedd-Jackson has taken the first step in leaving the NC State football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. Woody Wommack of Rivals.com confirmed the move to the portal as well.

Thus far, there’s been no official word from the offensive lineman on the development.

N.C. State offensive lineman Joshua Fedd-Jackson has entered the Transfer Portal. Fedd-Jackson started 11 games in 2019 and graded out as one of the top run-blocking guards in the nation per @PFF_College (CC @TheWolfpacker) — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) February 14, 2020

If the move comes to fruition, Fedd-Jackson would be leaving as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season would be his final year of eligibility. He also has a redshirt that he hasn’t used as well.

Fedd-Jackson was a two-year starter at right guard for NC State. All told, the 6-3, 323-pound lineman started 23 games during his time with the Wolfpack.

A three-star member of NCSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Fedd-Jackson was rated as the No. 14 player regardless of position in the state of New Jersey. He was also the No. 27 offensive guard in the country in that year’s class.

Fedd-Jackson is at least the fourth player to leave the NC State football program since the new year began, including starting linebacker Brock Miller. Miller ultimately ended up transferring to Boise State late last month.