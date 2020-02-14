UNLV might have just rolled a snake eyes and seem to be scrambling to recover as a result.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, scheduling conflicts could force a pair of Rebels non-conference games elsewhere for the 2020 season. It seems the Raiders have been looking to fill the new Allegiant Stadium with things like soccer games and major concerts and have a right to make changes to the event calendar. As a result, two Saturdays that were earmarked for college football games could result in the team going back to Sam Boyd Stadium.

While it appears the season opener against California at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 29 is safe, games against Louisiana Tech (Sept. 5) and Arizona State (Sept. 12) could be on the chopping block.

Per the Journal:

The school agreed to the stipulation that it would be guaranteed one nonconference game in the stadium’s first year and that any other such contests must be cleared by the primary tenant. That would be the Raiders. I think there is at least a chance UNLV gets one of the two games at Allegiant and plays the other at Sam Boyd Stadium.

That would be a bummer to Rebels fans and new head coach Marcus Arroyo, who have been counting on playing games at Allegiant to help boost the profile of the program.

We’ll see what ultimately gets worked out but the NFL franchise definitely isn’t cutting the more established program in Sin City any slack when it comes to the palatial new digs the two are supposed to share in 2020 and beyond.