New Las Vegas stadium may not be home to pair of UNLV non-conference games after all

By Bryan FischerFeb 14, 2020, 4:36 PM EST
UNLV might have just rolled a snake eyes and seem to be scrambling to recover as a result.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, scheduling conflicts could force a pair of Rebels non-conference games elsewhere for the 2020 season. It seems the Raiders have been looking to fill the new Allegiant Stadium with things like soccer games and major concerts and have a right to make changes to the event calendar. As a result, two Saturdays that were earmarked for college football games could result in the team going back to Sam Boyd Stadium.

While it appears the season opener against California at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 29 is safe, games against Louisiana Tech (Sept. 5) and Arizona State (Sept. 12) could be on the chopping block.

Per the Journal:

The school agreed to the stipulation that it would be guaranteed one nonconference game in the stadium’s first year and that any other such contests must be cleared by the primary tenant. That would be the Raiders.

I think there is at least a chance UNLV gets one of the two games at Allegiant and plays the other at Sam Boyd Stadium.

That would be a bummer to Rebels fans and new head coach Marcus Arroyo, who have been counting on playing games at Allegiant to help boost the profile of the program.

We’ll see what ultimately gets worked out but the NFL franchise definitely isn’t cutting the more established program in Sin City any slack when it comes to the palatial new digs the two are supposed to share in 2020 and beyond.

Two week coaching search cost Michigan State $100,000

By Bryan FischerFeb 14, 2020, 3:25 PM EST
The Michigan State coaching search cost a pretty penny in a number of ways.

Obviously hiring Mel Tucker as the Spartans new head coach resulted in him nearly doubling his own salary after leaving Colorado. Then the school ponied up to give him a huge salary pool too.

But finding Mark Dantonio’s successor also resulted in the school cutting a rather large check. Six-figures, in fact, for not very much work.

As uncovered by MLive.com, MSU plaid search firm DHR International a hefty $100,000 for roughly two weeks of work as part of landing Tucker. The firm was officially retained on January 31 — a few days before Dantonio stepped down — and Tucker was hired roughly eight days later.

What’s wild is that the DHR partner who helped the program conduct the search, Glenn Sugiyama, is a Spartans alum. No home town discounts in this business it seems.

Also notable that for as much as the school paid, there wasn’t a ton of discretion. Tucker notably (and publicly) turned them down initially. Private planes were tracked before and after trying to woo Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell. Even names like Bret Bielema were floated as it seemed things were getting off track in East Lansing.

It will all be worth it for Michigan State if Tucker wins big of course. Every single penny.

But it also just goes to show you that many of us covering college football are in the wrong business when looking at some of the figures being thrown around for things like this coaching search.

Arizona State president takes shot at Jim Harbaugh while confirming talks over football game vs. Michigan

By Bryan FischerFeb 14, 2020, 2:34 PM EST
Skewering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to be a national sport within college football. It’s certainly not limited to the state of Ohio anymore.

In an interview with 98.7FM Arizona Sports this week, Arizona State University president Michael Crow hit upon a number of topics related to Sun Devils athletics. Naturally this included a heavy dose of football talk. Things eventually turned to the future schedule for the team and Crow let loose that his school is in talks to play Michigan on the gridiron.

Such a game likely sounds great to fans of both teams and especially so if it’s a home-and-home. ASU in particular has to like it after the success the program had recently against Wolverines’ rival Michigan State in recent years.

But that’s where things got really interesting. Crow, not known to sugar coat things, not only confirmed talks but noted that the Sun Devils are in a bit of a hurry to get something done. Why you might ask? Well…

“(Jim) Harbaugh, the coach at Michigan, he was the quarterback when ASU won the (1987) Rose Bowl. I would love — before whatever happens to him, since he can’t beat Ohio State, I would love to see us now take him on and beat him as coach.”

Ouch. Even college presidents from the Pac-12 are taking shots at Harbaugh’s record against the rival Buckeyes (0-5).

Both Michigan and Arizona State have major Power Five opponents on the docket through 2023 at least so who knows when a game could get scheduled. Hopefully it happens soon. A 1987 Rose Bowl redux certainly looks a lot more interesting in light of this kind of shot.

Oregon in talks with Mario Cristobal on contract extension

By Bryan FischerFeb 14, 2020, 1:22 PM EST
After winning the conference and a Rose Bowl, Oregon appears on the verge of locking up their head coach for the longterm.

According to The Oregonian’s John Canzano, “discussions are ongoing” regarding a new long-term contract extension between the school and Mario Cristobal.

Such talks should probably come as zero surprise to those around the state — or the country — given a confluence of recent events. You can start with the job that Cristobal has done more than anything in Eugene. He’s 21-7 overall in charge of the Ducks, winning at least nine games in each of his first two full seasons. That includes an impressive 12-2 campaign in 2019 that ended with a victory in Pasadena over Wisconsin. He’s also tearing it up on the recruiting trail as well.

Then there’s also the thing that’s left unsaid at many Pac-12 schools. That, of course, is Mel Tucker’s departure for Michigan State and a hefty payday. This has led many to fret about the state of the conference compared to its richer peers like the Big Ten and SEC. Given Cristobal’s success and ties to the South, it’s no shock Oregon wants to use some of that Nike money to keep their man in the Pacific Northwest for the longterm.

USA Today’s salary database lists Cristobal’s salary as $2.6 million in 2019, good for 56th in the country. That’s behind some like Mike Norvell at a Group of Five school and even Justin Wilcox at cash-strapped Cal.

At this point, a raise into the $4+ million club and a bigger buyout seem like the cost of doing business for both parties at a minimum.

Charlie Strong was in Tuscaloosa Thursday visiting Nick Saban, Alabama coaching staff

By John TaylorFeb 14, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
Could Charlie Strong be the next resident of the world-renowned Alabama football “Home for Wayward and/or Unemployed Head Coaches?”

In early December of last year, Strong was let go as the head coach at South Florida.  Over the past two-plus months, the 59-year-old Strong has remained on the outside of the coaching profession looking in.  There has been speculation, though, that Strong could be returning to Florida and joining Dan Mullens‘ extended staff as a defensive analyst.

Friday, however, it’s being reported that Charlie Strong was in Tuscaloosa visiting with the Alabama football coaching staff Thursday.

Nick Saban doesn’t have an opening on his 10-man on-field coaching staff.  However, Strong could conceivably join the Alabama football program as some type of an analyst, ala Butch Jones and myriad others.

Strong has spent the past decade as a head coach.  After going 37-15 in four seasons (2010-13) at Louisville, Strong left to take the head job at Texas.  Three seasons (2014-16) in Austin ended with his dismissal following a 16-21 record.  Strong’s tenure at USF ended after three seasons (2017-19) as well and a 4-8 2019 campaign.

In the last six years of his head-coaching career, Strong posted a 37-37 record.

Prior to that, Strong spent seven years (2003-09) as the defensive coordinator at Florida.  During that time with the Gators, he also coached defensive ends and linebackers.  For four of those seasons, Mullen was UF’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before leaving to take the Mississippi State job.

That was actually Strong’s fourth stint with the Gators.  From 1991-94, he coached defensive tackles (1994) and defensive ends (1991-93).  He also served as outside linebackers coach from 1988-89.  Strong began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at UF in 1983-84.

Strong was also the defensive coordinator at South Carolina for four years (1999-2002) before moving on to Gainesville that fourth time.  In between the third Gainesville stint and his time in Columbia, Strong was the defensive line coach at Notre Dame from 1995-98.