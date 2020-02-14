Getty Images

With Mel Tucker not retaining any Dantonio staff members, two key Michigan State figures decide to retire

By Bryan FischerFeb 14, 2020, 6:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Michigan State.

As expected in the wake of Mel Tucker’s hiring as the Spartans new head coach, staff changes are afoot in East Lansing. According to the Detroit Free Press, none of former coach Mark Dantonio’s longtime staffers are being retained by the new regime.

Such a move is no surprise given how stale things had become with the program in recent years and many at the university looking for a completely clean slate in the wake of a number of recent scandals. What really is a bummer is the timing factor for many of those former Dantonio coaches though as the market isn’t exactly bursting with openings at this time of year.

While that might not be a driving factor in their decision, at least two key figures at the school are using the transition at MSU to make a clean break of their own.

Perhaps the most notable of the names was offensive line coach Jim Bollman. An institution in the Big Ten after decades in the league, he was the Spartans co-OC for much of his tenure dating back to his hire in 2013. He also had a lengthy tenure at Ohio State and has NFL experience from stints with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

Bollman isn’t the only one saying sayonara either as longtime strength coach Ken Mannie is also headed for the exit. An institution at the school, he spent 25 years in East Lansing after arriving on Nick Saban’s staff back in 1994.

Dantonio stepping down was bound to produce a host of changes and his staff — which he famously went to great lengths to avoid firing — is among the biggest fallout at Michigan State as a result. That’s hardly surprising given how coaching changes go nowadays. In the end though, it certainly is going to be a new era at the school in more ways than one.

FCS football could be on the chopping block at Eastern Washington

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 14, 2020, 5:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

The days of playing football at Eastern Washington could be short lived.

Faculty at the school is pushing for significant budget cuts to the Eagles’ athletic department according to a new report obtained by The Inlander. At the heart of the issue? The football program.

The report analyzed the cost of the athletics program to be around $12 million to $14 million per year, but says it has had “no positive impact on our student enrollment, retention or recruitment.” It was commissioned by the faculty senate and has been sent to the EWU administration, including President Mary Cullinan. At the end of the month, it will be presented to the EWU Board of Trustees.

The faculty report says that it “aims to weigh the costs and benefits of funded varsity intercollegiate athletics” at EWU. In 2019, EWU athletics spent $18.3 million, and $13.5 million came from the university through either direct institutional support, student fees or indirect institutional support. (That $18.3 million is a little bit inflated, however, since that was during the football team’s run to the national championship game.)

“The Board of Trustees has asked that we be a Division I FCS program,” athletic director Lynn Hickey told the paper. “I was hired to do that and we’re going to work very very hard to do that until the Board of Trustees changes their mind.”

Among the options presented by the faculty report include a host of football-centric moves designed to cut millions from the annual athletics budget. This includes everything from dropping the sport entirely to dropping down to Division II or even the NAIA level. Such undertaking could trim between $5 million to $12 million off the total budget for the school.

Obviously that would be a worst-case scenario for many EWU fans. The team is among the most successful FCS programs not named North Dakota State for much of the past decade and is known well beyond the Pacific Northwest for their famous red turf at Roos Field. The Eagles started out at the NAIA level back in the day and made their way up to the Division I ranks in 1983. They have since become one of the flagship football teams in the Big Sky, which they’ve been a member of since 1987, and are a regular opponent of FBS teams during non-conference games.

Everything is still in the early stages and this is just a report commissioned by the faculty that, so far, hasn’t had anybody from the Eastern Washington administration pushing for anything drastic. Still, it goes to show you that for all the millions being thrown around by Power Five schools, life doesn’t come easy on the gridiron for those at the lower levels of Division I.

New Las Vegas stadium may not be home to pair of UNLV non-conference games after all

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 14, 2020, 4:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

UNLV might have just rolled a snake eyes and seem to be scrambling to recover as a result.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, scheduling conflicts could force a pair of Rebels non-conference games elsewhere for the 2020 season. It seems the Raiders have been looking to fill the new Allegiant Stadium with things like soccer games and major concerts and have a right to make changes to the event calendar. As a result, two Saturdays that were earmarked for college football games could result in the team going back to Sam Boyd Stadium.

While it appears the season opener against California at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 29 is safe, games against Louisiana Tech (Sept. 5) and Arizona State (Sept. 12) could be on the chopping block.

Per the Journal:

The school agreed to the stipulation that it would be guaranteed one nonconference game in the stadium’s first year and that any other such contests must be cleared by the primary tenant. That would be the Raiders.

I think there is at least a chance UNLV gets one of the two games at Allegiant and plays the other at Sam Boyd Stadium.

That would be a bummer to Rebels fans and new head coach Marcus Arroyo, who have been counting on playing games at Allegiant to help boost the profile of the program.

We’ll see what ultimately gets worked out but the NFL franchise definitely isn’t cutting the more established program in Sin City any slack when it comes to the palatial new digs the two are supposed to share in 2020 and beyond.

Two week coaching search cost Michigan State $100,000

Michigan State football
Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 14, 2020, 3:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Michigan State coaching search cost a pretty penny in a number of ways.

Obviously hiring Mel Tucker as the Spartans new head coach resulted in him nearly doubling his own salary after leaving Colorado. Then the school ponied up to give him a huge salary pool too.

But finding Mark Dantonio’s successor also resulted in the school cutting a rather large check. Six-figures, in fact, for not very much work.

As uncovered by MLive.com, MSU plaid search firm DHR International a hefty $100,000 for roughly two weeks of work as part of landing Tucker. The firm was officially retained on January 31 — a few days before Dantonio stepped down — and Tucker was hired roughly eight days later.

What’s wild is that the DHR partner who helped the program conduct the search, Glenn Sugiyama, is a Spartans alum. No home town discounts in this business it seems.

Also notable that for as much as the school paid, there wasn’t a ton of discretion. Tucker notably (and publicly) turned them down initially. Private planes were tracked before and after trying to woo Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell. Even names like Bret Bielema were floated as it seemed things were getting off track in East Lansing.

It will all be worth it for Michigan State if Tucker wins big of course. Every single penny.

But it also just goes to show you that many of us covering college football are in the wrong business when looking at some of the figures being thrown around for things like this coaching search.

Arizona State president takes shot at Jim Harbaugh while confirming talks over football game vs. Michigan

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 14, 2020, 2:34 PM EST
1 Comment

Skewering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to be a national sport within college football. It’s certainly not limited to the state of Ohio anymore.

In an interview with 98.7FM Arizona Sports this week, Arizona State University president Michael Crow hit upon a number of topics related to Sun Devils athletics. Naturally this included a heavy dose of football talk. Things eventually turned to the future schedule for the team and Crow let loose that his school is in talks to play Michigan on the gridiron.

Such a game likely sounds great to fans of both teams and especially so if it’s a home-and-home. ASU in particular has to like it after the success the program had recently against Wolverines’ rival Michigan State in recent years.

But that’s where things got really interesting. Crow, not known to sugar coat things, not only confirmed talks but noted that the Sun Devils are in a bit of a hurry to get something done. Why you might ask? Well…

“(Jim) Harbaugh, the coach at Michigan, he was the quarterback when ASU won the (1987) Rose Bowl. I would love — before whatever happens to him, since he can’t beat Ohio State, I would love to see us now take him on and beat him as coach.”

Ouch. Even college presidents from the Pac-12 are taking shots at Harbaugh’s record against the rival Buckeyes (0-5).

Both Michigan and Arizona State have major Power Five opponents on the docket through 2023 at least so who knows when a game could get scheduled. Hopefully it happens soon. A 1987 Rose Bowl redux certainly looks a lot more interesting in light of this kind of shot.