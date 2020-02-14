It’s out with the old and in with the new at Michigan State.

As expected in the wake of Mel Tucker’s hiring as the Spartans new head coach, staff changes are afoot in East Lansing. According to the Detroit Free Press, none of former coach Mark Dantonio’s longtime staffers are being retained by the new regime.

Such a move is no surprise given how stale things had become with the program in recent years and many at the university looking for a completely clean slate in the wake of a number of recent scandals. What really is a bummer is the timing factor for many of those former Dantonio coaches though as the market isn’t exactly bursting with openings at this time of year.

While that might not be a driving factor in their decision, at least two key figures at the school are using the transition at MSU to make a clean break of their own.

Perhaps the most notable of the names was offensive line coach Jim Bollman. An institution in the Big Ten after decades in the league, he was the Spartans co-OC for much of his tenure dating back to his hire in 2013. He also had a lengthy tenure at Ohio State and has NFL experience from stints with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

Jim Bollman's Twitter account says he's retired, and I've further confirmed that. Bollman played at Ohio and then coached for 43 years. He spent more than 30 of those years in Ohio or Michigan. Coached in 11 BCS/NY6 games, including Ohio State's 2002 national title. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 14, 2020

Bollman isn’t the only one saying sayonara either as longtime strength coach Ken Mannie is also headed for the exit. An institution at the school, he spent 25 years in East Lansing after arriving on Nick Saban’s staff back in 1994.

Spent the past several months informing family and close friends. Wanted to wait till things settled a bit on the current situation to make this public. So much gratitude to express over the ensuing months…but here’s a start. And players…let’s finish this week off strong! pic.twitter.com/tgppZfRuCT — Ken Mannie (@SpartanEarned1) February 13, 2020

Dantonio stepping down was bound to produce a host of changes and his staff — which he famously went to great lengths to avoid firing — is among the biggest fallout at Michigan State as a result. That’s hardly surprising given how coaching changes go nowadays. In the end though, it certainly is going to be a new era at the school in more ways than one.