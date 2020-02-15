Baton Rouge Zoo names giraffe after Joe Burrow

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

LSU’s magical run to the 2019 national title will live on in a thousand different ways, and we have now found our most adorable.

The Baton Rouge Zoo announced Friday the christening of Burreaux, its newest baby giraffe.

Born Dec. 26, the giraffe went without a name while the zoo held a fundraising challenge, where each dollar raised went toward the donor’s choice of name: Burreaux, Kiume (Swahili for masculine and strong) or Romeo (a mix of his parents’ names, Rosie and Rowan).

The winner should be no surprise.

You voted. We tallied. Meet Burreaux!!! Thanks to everyone who nominated and supported the cause. This little guy has big shoes to fill, but something tells us he's up for the challenge! pic.twitter.com/G1BjA0tX27 — Baton Rouge Zoo (@BatonRougeZoo) February 14, 2020

According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, male giraffes can expect to live 25 years in the wild and even longer in captivity. So Burrow’s namesake should live much longer than his football career.

Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his 527 passes for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns against six interceptions en route to a landslide Heisman Trophy victory.

Burreaux poops, eats and sleeps a lot.