Baton Rouge Zoo names giraffe after Joe Burrow

LSU’s magical run to the 2019 national title will live on in a thousand different ways, and we have now found our most adorable.
The Baton Rouge Zoo announced Friday the christening of Burreaux, its newest baby giraffe.
Born Dec. 26, the giraffe went without a name while the zoo held a fundraising challenge, where each dollar raised went toward the donor’s choice of name: Burreaux, Kiume (Swahili for masculine and strong) or Romeo (a mix of his parents’ names, Rosie and Rowan).
The winner should be no surprise.
According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, male giraffes can expect to live 25 years in the wild and even longer in captivity. So Burrow’s namesake should live much longer than his football career.
Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his 527 passes for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns against six interceptions en route to a landslide Heisman Trophy victory.
Burreaux poops, eats and sleeps a lot.
It was reported Friday that new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker would not retain any of Mark Dantonio‘s former assistants, a tough blow for those guys considering the offseason game of musical coaching chairs is closing down. Two of them have since retired.
Turns out Tucker is keeping one — one that technically wasn’t part of the staff when that news leaked out.
After agreeing to join the Indiana staff, it’s now been reported that defensive line coach Ron Burton has had a change of heart and will instead remain in East Lansing.
The only question: where on I-69 do you think Burton changed his mind? Do we think he crossed the border or go all the way to, say, Clear Lake, Ind., before pulling a U-turn?
In all seriousness, the change of heart is a big win for Tucker. Burton is regarded as one of the best defensive line coaches in the business. From his bio:
The defensive line is one of the main reasons why Michigan State continues to rank among the national leaders in rushing defense. Since Burton’s first year in 2013, the Spartans have led the Big Ten in rushing defense four times (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018) and have ranked in the NCAA FBS top 11 five of six seasons, including twice at No. 1 (No. 2 in 2013 at 86.6 ypg; No. 1 in 2014 at 88.5 ypg; No. 11 in 2015 at 116.0 ypg; No. 2 in 2017 at 95.3 ypg; No. 1 in 2018 at 77.9 ypg).
Tucker pursued Kentucky assistant head coach/tight ends coach Vince Marrow but he ultimately opted to remain at UK, so Burton counts as Tucker’s first hire in green and white.
Nebraska got a Valentine’s Day gift from the NCAA on Friday, as offensive lineman Christian Gaylord was granted a sixth year of eligibility.
“I’m excited to announce my waiver to extend my eligibility for the 2020-21 season has been approved by the NCAA. I’m excited to play one more season at the best college football program in the NCAA,” Gaylord tweeted.
Gaylord has largely been a rotational and special teams player for the Huskers, appearing in 33 games over his career. He suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, thus the application for the waiver.
Gaylord also dealt with the tragic death of his father, Scott, who was killed in a car accident on I-80 last fall.
Gaylord is a 2-time Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll member and a 3-time Tom Osborne Citizenship Team honoree.
It’s out with the old and in with the new at Michigan State.
As expected in the wake of Mel Tucker’s hiring as the Spartans new head coach, staff changes are afoot in East Lansing. According to the Detroit Free Press, none of former coach Mark Dantonio’s longtime staffers are being retained by the new regime.
Such a move is no surprise given how stale things had become with the program in recent years and many at the university looking for a completely clean slate in the wake of a number of recent scandals. What really is a bummer is the timing factor for many of those former Dantonio coaches though as the market isn’t exactly bursting with openings at this time of year.
While that might not be a driving factor in their decision, at least two key figures at the school are using the transition at MSU to make a clean break of their own.
Perhaps the most notable of the names was offensive line coach Jim Bollman. An institution in the Big Ten after decades in the league, he was the Spartans co-OC for much of his tenure dating back to his hire in 2013. He also had a lengthy tenure at Ohio State and has NFL experience from stints with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.
Bollman isn’t the only one saying sayonara either as longtime strength coach Ken Mannie is also headed for the exit. An institution at the school, he spent 25 years in East Lansing after arriving on Nick Saban’s staff back in 1994.
Dantonio stepping down was bound to produce a host of changes and his staff — which he famously went to great lengths to avoid firing — is among the biggest fallout at Michigan State as a result. That’s hardly surprising given how coaching changes go nowadays. In the end though, it certainly is going to be a new era at the school in more ways than one.