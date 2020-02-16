Former Wahoo Clint Sintim returns to Virginia as D-line coach

Clint Sintim is returning to Virginia, this time as defensive line coach.

The former Cavaliers standout was a four-year letterwinner, a team captain, a Second Team All-ACC honoree and an All-American in his first go-round, from 2005-08. The former 3-star recruit compiled 245 tackles, 29 sacks and 46 TFLs in 29 career games in orange and blue.

He replaces Vic So’oto, who left for a similar position at USC.

“When we elevated Vic So’oto several years ago to be the defensive line coach, I thought he was a rising star,” Bronco Mendenhall said. “In naming Clint Sintim to that same position, I think we have identified another rising star in our profession and certainly someone who Virginia football fans are well-acquainted with. I love Clint’s passion for his alma mater and desire to want to match the goals and standards we have worked to establish at Virginia to teach and develop young men.

“Clint was rated a three-star recruit in high school, had an amazing college career, and was a second-round NFL draft selection. That shows me his determination to compete and succeed. He is an excellent communicator, a strong listener and relates and builds excellent relationships with his players and recruits. The positions he coached exhibited strong fundamentals and position mastery. He matched all of my selection principles.”

A second round selection of the New York Giants in 2009, Sintim played two seasons, then missed the 2011-12 campaigns with a knee injury before moving into coaching in 2014.

He started coaching at Division II West Alabama, then spent two seasons at Richmond and the last three at Delaware.

“Virginia has a special place in my heart, and I am beyond humbled to come back to UVA to be a part of Coach Mendenhall’s staff,” Sintim said. “I have watched Coach and his staff take Virginia from a 2-10 record to competing in the Orange Bowl in only a few years. I am excited to play a role in helping this team continue to build and put Virginia on a national stage.”