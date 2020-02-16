Oregon State drops lawsuit against former AD Todd Stansbury

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Oregon State has dropped its lawsuit against its former AD Todd Stansbury.

Stansbury left Corvallis all the way back in 2016, when he departed for the same job at Georgia Tech, where he remains today.

However, Oregon State maintained he failed to pay back the $2.1 million buyout his contract dictated, which he was obligated to pay in full within 30 days of accepting new employment.

Instead, the buyout lingered until late last month, when Stansbury restructured his Tech contract to drop his salary from $937,500 to $650,000 in exchange for a nearly $1.6 million loan, which he then wired to Oregon State.

“With the support and approval of the GTAA Board of Trustees, we are pleased that he has now resolved this matter and look forward to his continuing contributions and full focus on our program’s success,” Georgia Tech said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The loan essentially locks Stansbury in to remain at Georgia Tech to 2026, lest he owe a new buyout with interest to the school.

Stansbury had previously paid roughly $1 million of his buyout to Oregon State, and the school has now collected more than the $2.1 million it was originally owed.

“Oregon State University is happy that this matter has been satisfactorily and fully concluded,” school spokesman Steve Clark told the paper.