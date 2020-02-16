Southern Miss to hire offensive coordinator away from ULM

Southern Miss will hire Matt Kubik as its new offensive coordinator, according to a report Friday from the Biloxi Sun Herald.
Kubik spent the past four years at ULM, where he helped the Warhawks become one of nine teams to average at least 250 passing and 200 rushing yards per game. As a whole, ULM ranked 17th nationally in total offense (460.9 yards per game), 21st in yards per play (6.37) and 45th in scoring (31.6 points per game) en route to a 5-7 season in 2019.
The ground game was a sore spot for Southern Miss last year, as the Golden Eagles ranked just 121st nationally at 117.5 yards per game and 116th at 3.52 yards per carry.
Kubik will replace Buster Faulkner, who left to become an analyst at Georgia.
Interestingly, Southern Miss played against its new recently — twice. In a 2017-18 home-and-home, Southern Miss defeated ULM 28-17 in 2017, but Kubik and the Warhawks struck back in ’18, winning 21-20.
Clint Sintim is returning to Virginia, this time as defensive line coach.
The former Cavaliers standout was a four-year letterwinner, a team captain, a Second Team All-ACC honoree and an All-American in his first go-round, from 2005-08. The former 3-star recruit compiled 245 tackles, 29 sacks and 46 TFLs in 29 career games in orange and blue.
He replaces Vic So’oto, who left for a similar position at USC.
“When we elevated Vic So’oto several years ago to be the defensive line coach, I thought he was a rising star,” Bronco Mendenhall said. “In naming Clint Sintim to that same position, I think we have identified another rising star in our profession and certainly someone who Virginia football fans are well-acquainted with. I love Clint’s passion for his alma mater and desire to want to match the goals and standards we have worked to establish at Virginia to teach and develop young men.
“Clint was rated a three-star recruit in high school, had an amazing college career, and was a second-round NFL draft selection. That shows me his determination to compete and succeed. He is an excellent communicator, a strong listener and relates and builds excellent relationships with his players and recruits. The positions he coached exhibited strong fundamentals and position mastery. He matched all of my selection principles.”
A second round selection of the New York Giants in 2009, Sintim played two seasons, then missed the 2011-12 campaigns with a knee injury before moving into coaching in 2014.
He started coaching at Division II West Alabama, then spent two seasons at Richmond and the last three at Delaware.
“Virginia has a special place in my heart, and I am beyond humbled to come back to UVA to be a part of Coach Mendenhall’s staff,” Sintim said. “I have watched Coach and his staff take Virginia from a 2-10 record to competing in the Orange Bowl in only a few years. I am excited to play a role in helping this team continue to build and put Virginia on a national stage.”
Oregon State has dropped its lawsuit against its former AD Todd Stansbury.
Stansbury left Corvallis all the way back in 2016, when he departed for the same job at Georgia Tech, where he remains today.
However, Oregon State maintained he failed to pay back the $2.1 million buyout his contract dictated, which he was obligated to pay in full within 30 days of accepting new employment.
Instead, the buyout lingered until late last month, when Stansbury restructured his Tech contract to drop his salary from $937,500 to $650,000 in exchange for a nearly $1.6 million loan, which he then wired to Oregon State.
“With the support and approval of the GTAA Board of Trustees, we are pleased that he has now resolved this matter and look forward to his continuing contributions and full focus on our program’s success,” Georgia Tech said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The loan essentially locks Stansbury in to remain at Georgia Tech to 2026, lest he owe a new buyout with interest to the school.
Stansbury had previously paid roughly $1 million of his buyout to Oregon State, and the school has now collected more than the $2.1 million it was originally owed.
“Oregon State University is happy that this matter has been satisfactorily and fully concluded,” school spokesman Steve Clark told the paper.
Eastern Washington reached the FCS National Championship in 2018 and won the darn thing in 2010, making EWU the third-most recent program to win a title at that level.
Which is why alarms sounded Friday when a report emerged that the school is considering dropping down a level or cutting athletics entirely. If football can’t survive at the FCS level at EWU, what hope was there for anyone else outside of North Dakota State?
Turns out, it’s not on the chopping block and never was.
The report was authored by faculty members, apparently disgruntled at budget cuts and looking to blame athletics and football in particular for said cuts.
“There are no plans at EWU to cut our football program or change our athletic division level,” the school’s official Twitter account replied to a tweet from sports business reporter Kristi Dosh
While cutting football may be on the agenda for some EWU faculty, those views don’t apply to EWU as a whole. Everyone else with a vested interest in the success of football at all programs below EWU on the totem pole can now breathe a sigh of relief.
A report that none of Mark Dantonio‘s former assistants will survive to Mel Tucker‘s new staff has proven incorrect, as at least two of them will officially stick around in East Lansing.
One of them is a special circumstance, as Ron Burton had previously chosen to leave Michigan State for Indiana, then did a U-turn at the border and drove back north on I-69 right to his house in East Lansing.
The other is somewhat surprising, as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and former interim head coach Mike Tressel will remain in green and white.
“I have known Ron Burton and Mike Tressel for almost two decades,” Tucker tweeted Saturday. “It’s (fist emoji) for Spartans football to keep them home. Great coaches. Great recruiters. Great family men.”
Tressel went back 16 years with Dantonio, serving three years at Cincinnati before riding all 13 at Michigan State. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2014 and sole defensive coordinator in 2018.
Burton is regarded as one of the best defensive line coaches in the country. From his bio:
The defensive line is one of the main reasons why Michigan State continues to rank among the national leaders in rushing defense. Since Burton’s first year in 2013, the Spartans have led the Big Ten in rushing defense four times (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018) and have ranked in the NCAA FBS top 11 five of six seasons, including twice at No. 1 (No. 2 in 2013 at 86.6 ypg; No. 1 in 2014 at 88.5 ypg; No. 11 in 2015 at 116.0 ypg; No. 2 in 2017 at 95.3 ypg; No. 1 in 2018 at 77.9 ypg).
With those two officially aboard, Tucker still has eight spots to fill on his new staff.