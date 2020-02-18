It appears the marriage between Charlie Strong and Alabama is a go.

In early December of last year, Strong was let go as the head coach at South Florida. Over the past two-plus months, the 59-year-old Strong has remained on the outside of the coaching profession looking in. There has been speculation, though, that Strong could be returning to Florida and joining Dan Mullens‘ extended staff as a defensive analyst.

Late last week, however, it was reported that Charlie Strong was in Tuscaloosa visiting with the Alabama football coaching staff. Overnight, yet another report surfaced that Strong was set to be back in Tuscaloosa this week, perhaps as early as Tuesday, with a hiring all but a given. Late Tuesday morning, Chris Low of ESPN.com reported that Strong has agreed to join the Crimson Tide football staff as a defensive analyst.

Nobody has had more success bringing in former head coaches than Nick Saban, and he’s tapping back into that market with Charlie Strong, who has agreed to join the @AlabamaFTBL staff as a defensive analyst, sources tell ESPN. Strong had several opportunities to join SEC staffs. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 18, 2020

Strong has spent the past decade as a head coach. After going 37-15 in four seasons (2010-13) at Louisville, Strong left to take the head job at Texas. Three seasons (2014-16) in Austin ended with his dismissal following a 16-21 record. Strong’s tenure at USF ended after three seasons (2017-19) as well and a 4-8 2019 campaign.

In the last six years of his head-coaching career, Strong posted a 37-37 record.

Prior to that, Strong spent seven years (2003-09) as the defensive coordinator at Florida. During that time with the Gators, he also coached defensive ends and linebackers. For four of those seasons, Mullen was UF’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before leaving to take the Mississippi State job.

That was actually Strong’s fourth stint with the Gators. From 1991-94, he coached defensive tackles (1994) and defensive ends (1991-93). He also served as outside linebackers coach from 1988-89. Strong began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at UF in 1983-84.

Strong was also the defensive coordinator at South Carolina for four years (1999-2002) before moving on to Gainesville that fourth time. In between the third Gainesville stint and his time in Columbia, Strong was the defensive line coach at Notre Dame from 1995-98.