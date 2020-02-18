Courtesy of a rival, Notre Dame football could see its roster bolstered as we trudge deeper into the offseason.
In early January, Trevor Speights became one of more than a dozen Stanford players who had entered the NCAA transfer database. A month later, and citing two sources very close to the prospect, 247Sports.com is reporting that Notre Dame football has started recruiting Speights.
In fact, Notre Dame football could very well be labeled as the front-runner early on in the process. From the report:
Not only have conversations gone extremely well so far, but we’re actually told the 5-11, 205-pounder is finalizing plans to get on campus for a visit in March. Running backs coach Lance Taylor is leading the way on this recruitment and if things go well on the visit between both sides and the staff is sure there is a spot for him, it’s hard to see him landing anywhere else.
On that relationship between player and coach, Taylor has actually known Speights and his family for years. He actually recruited the young man to Stanford a few years ago and played a major role in securing his commitment to play ball for the Cardinal. We’ll see if they get the chance to team up once again, but this time in South Bend at Notre Dame.
As a graduate transfer, Speights would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. Not only that, the running back has, per the same website, another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.
Speights was a three-star 2016 signee. After rushing for 363 yards and a touchdown on 95 carries in 2017-18, Speights didn’t record a carry in 2019.
For those keeping score at home, Speights could face his former team this season as Stanford travels to Notre Dame Stadium Oct. 10.
Speights, incidentally, would be the third graduate transfer added by Notre Dame football in recent months. In November, Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor moved on to the football independent. Two months later, Northwestern wide receiver Ben Skowronek made the move to South Bend as well.