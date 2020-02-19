One Georgia football player who went through a significant medical issue last year has cleared a major hurdle in his attempt to return to the playing field.

Last May, D’Wan Mathis underwent emergency surgery to remove a cyst on his brain and was initially placed in intensive care. The quarterback’s condition improved dramatically, however, and he was released from the hospital later that month.

In July, Mathis’ father was effusive in his praise for how Georgia football handled the quarterback’s situation. “I believe Georgia saved my son’s life,” Terence Mathis stated.

Fast-forward a handful of months, and Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart confirmed this week that Mathis has been medically cleared.

“He’s been cleared, he’ll be able to practice,” Smart, speaking to a group of supporters in Charlotte Monday, said according to Rivals.com. “Coach (Todd) Monken had been watching tape of him before he got injured and he’s excited about him and thinks he’s’s going to be in the midst of that competition. He’s really a talented young man.”

How far does that clearance extend? From 247Sports.com:

He wasn’t, however, cleared for contact and couldn’t participate in a game situation. That will still be the case this spring as Georgia will refrain from hitting the quarterback during those 15 practices, but persons with knowledge of the situation tell Dawgs247 that Mathis will be cleared for contact, whether he’s hit in practice or not, by the start of preseason camp.

Mathis was a four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country. The Michigan product enrolled early and participated in spring practice last year.

Mathis will compete with Carson Beck, Stetson Bennett and Jamie Newman for the right to replace Jake Fromm under center. Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, is the overwhelming favorite to win that job.