One Georgia football player who went through a significant medical issue last year has cleared a major hurdle in his attempt to return to the playing field.
Last May, D’Wan Mathis underwent emergency surgery to remove a cyst on his brain and was initially placed in intensive care. The quarterback’s condition improved dramatically, however, and he was released from the hospital later that month.
In July, Mathis’ father was effusive in his praise for how Georgia football handled the quarterback’s situation. “I believe Georgia saved my son’s life,” Terence Mathis stated.
Fast-forward a handful of months, and Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart confirmed this week that Mathis has been medically cleared.
“He’s been cleared, he’ll be able to practice,” Smart, speaking to a group of supporters in Charlotte Monday, said according to Rivals.com. “Coach (Todd) Monken had been watching tape of him before he got injured and he’s excited about him and thinks he’s’s going to be in the midst of that competition. He’s really a talented young man.”
How far does that clearance extend? From 247Sports.com:
He wasn’t, however, cleared for contact and couldn’t participate in a game situation. That will still be the case this spring as Georgia will refrain from hitting the quarterback during those 15 practices, but persons with knowledge of the situation tell Dawgs247 that Mathis will be cleared for contact, whether he’s hit in practice or not, by the start of preseason camp.
Mathis was a four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country. The Michigan product enrolled early and participated in spring practice last year.
Mathis will compete with Carson Beck, Stetson Bennett and Jamie Newman for the right to replace Jake Fromm under center. Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, is the overwhelming favorite to win that job.
Neal Brown‘s West Virginia football coaching staff is whole again.
Earlier this month, Al Pogue left God’s Country to return to Auburn as a defensive assistant. A week later, West Virginia football confirmed that Dontae Wright has been tapped as Pogue’s replacement.
Wright will coach the Mountaineers’ outside linebackers.
“Dontae is an excellent addition to our coaching staff and comes highly recommended,” the West Virginia football head coach said in a statement. “He brings years of defensive experience and has an ability to recruit with success in different areas of the country. I was impressed with his leadership and player development at each of his stops. We are looking forward to Dontae joining the Mountaineer Football program.”
The past two seasons, Wright was the safeties coach at Western Michigan. That was Wright’s first on-field role at the FBS level.
This will, obviously, be his first on-field job at a Power Five program as well.
“This is an unbelievable opportunity for me to be a member of Neal Brown’s staff, work with a great group of players and be a part of a program with the tradition of West Virginia University,” Wright said. “I’m looking forward to competing against the best in the conference, competing against the best in the nation in recruiting and assisting everyone in the football building to elevate our program. Growing up right outside West Virginia, I understand and respect what this state is about. I look forward to getting started.”
West Virginia football will kick off spring practice early next month. The Mountaineers will hold their annual spring game April 18.
After one of his Kansas football assistants left and created a hole in his staff, Les Miles moved quickly to fill it.
Last week, Tony Hull exited the Kansas football program. Tuesday, it was confirmed that Hull had taken a job at Hawaii. That hiring completed Todd Graham‘s first coaching staff at the Mountain West Conference school, incidentally.
The same day Hull’s Hawaii hiring was announced, Kansas football confirmed that his replacement, Jonathan Wallace, was been hired. The former Auburn quarterback/wide receiver will coach KU’s running backs. The Alabama native will also serve as special teams coordinator.
“Jonathan is a detail-oriented coach, who is also a dynamic recruiter,” the Kansas football head coach said in a statement. “He has experience with a championship-caliber football program as both a player and a coach and knows the intricacies of the offensive scheme we want to run. Additionally, he has a strong understanding of what we want to accomplish in all phases of the kicking game.”
In 2019, Wallace was the tight ends coach at Air Force. That was his first on-field job at the FBS level.
The year before that, Wallace was on the coaching staff at NAIA Bethel as wide receivers coach. That program’s head coach? Current Jayhawks offensive current Brent Dearmon.
Wallace began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant coach at Auburn from 2016-17. He worked with quarterbacks and wide receivers during the 2017 season.
During Wallace’s time as an Auburn football player (2012-15), Miles was the head coach at SEC West rival LSU.
Concern over his long-term health has prompted one Baylor football player to step away from the sport. Permanently.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Bralen Taylor announced in a statement that he is “medically retiring from the game I love.” The wide receiver-turned-tight-end-turned-defensive end stated that he has “suffered from a number of concussions while playing” football. Taylor didn’t specify when and at what level those concussions occurred.
“This is the game that I grew up playing and loving. [T]his game has [given] me everything I have ever asked for and more,” Taylor wrote. “The brain is nothing to mess around with. [W]hile some won’t understand, [God] has already made a plan.”
Taylor was a three-star member of the Baylor football Class of 2018. He was rated as the No. 90 player regardless of position in the state of Texas.
During his brief time in Waco, Taylor played in six games. Four of those appearances came this past season. In that limited action, he was credited with three tackles and one-half of a sack.
Baylor football has gone from 1-11 in Matt Rhule‘s first season with the Bears in 2017 to 11-3 this past season. The 2019 campaign included a berth in both the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl.
Unfortunately for BU, Rhule left to take the head job with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
The massive renovation of Clay Helton’s USC football coaching staff has taken another official step.
Last week, it was reported that USC was expected to poach Vic So’oto from Virginia. As Clint Sintim‘s hiring as So’oto’s replacement was announced a few days later, the latter’s move to the Trojans was a mere formality.
Tuesday, USC football confirmed So’oto’s addition to Clay Helton’s staff. As he did with the ‘Hoos, So’oto will serve as the Trojans’ defensive line coach.
The 32-year-old So’oto was the line coach at Virginia for the past three seasons. Prior to that, he was a defensive graduate assistant at the ACC program.
So’oto played his college football at BYU, ending his four-year career in 2010. After his NFL career ended, So’oto began his collegiate coaching career as a football intern at his alma mater.
For those unaware, So’oto is the second cousin of USC football legend Junior Seau.