If you’re looking for a game this spring to celebrate the national championship LSU football claimed last month, you’ll have to go off-campus to do so.

The playing field at Tiger Stadium will be getting a facelift, although the resurfacing won’t be completed in time for the playing of the LSU football spring game. That, incidentally, is scheduled for April 18.

Instead of their own football home, the SEC school announced Tuesday, the spring game will be played at Southern University. The FCS school is a Historically Black College/University located in Baton Rouge. As the crow flies, the two universities are roughly 15 minutes apart.

The game will be played at A.W. Mumford Stadium, a turfed-field venue that seats nearly 29,000. Suffice to say that, coming off their first title since 2007, LSU football fans are expected to fill that stadium to capacity.

It should be noted that the paperwork is not yet officially completed. That, though, should be finalized no later than Wednesday.

The SEC also had to sign off on the game being played at Southern.

“This is a win for this community overall,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “Southern University has a terrific facility and we are grateful to athletic director Roman Banks and Coach Odums for hosting us. We’re excited to play some football on the bluff in the spring.”

LSU football will open up spring practice March 7.

While still basking in the glow of an unprecedented season, a repeat will be difficult if not impossible. Assistant Joe Brady, widely credited with turning LSU’s 18th-century offense into a modern-day, record-setting powerhouse, left to become the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, considered one of the best in the sport, is now the head coach at Baylor. On top of that coaching upheaval, LSU also lost nine players to early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft. And Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is out of eligibility as well.