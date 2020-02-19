Stanford football
Stanford transfer corner Obi Eboh tweets transfer to UCLA

By John TaylorFeb 19, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
Another erstwhile member of the Stanford football team has found himself a new home.  And, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the Pac-12.

On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Obi Eboh announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at UCLA.  As a graduate transfer, the cornerback will be eligible to play immediately for the Bruins in 2020.

Before heading to UCLA, though, Eboh gave a heartfelt goodbye to Stanford football.

“Dear Stanford Family,” a statement from Eboh began. “First, I have to thank God for the amazing experience I’ve had at Stanford. This incredible institution has given me the opportunity to go to school with some of the greatest minds in the world, build relationships that will last a lifetime, and has helped me grow into the man that I am today & for that I am forever grateful.

“To my brothers and teammates past and present, thank you for the countless memories that we’ve shared together, on and off the field. I love you guys. We’ve formed bonds that can never be broken.

“To my friends, classmates, and professors, thank you for allowing me to learn and grow from you. The people at this university are truly special and are the ones that have made this experience truly unparalleled.

“To all of my coaches, the strength & medical staff, and everyone in the football operations, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love at one of the best universities in the world. It wouldn’t be possible without y’all.”

The Texas native was a three-star member of the Stanford football Class of 2016.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman.  The past three seasons, the defensive back played in 39 games.  He started seven of those contests, including six in 2019.

During his time with the Cardinal, Eboh was credited with 41 tackles and five passes defensed.

And, yes, I know what you’re thinking.  And, yes, Eboh could face his old team as the Bruins will host the Cardinal Sept. 26.

Colorado QB Blake Stenstrom heading to transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireFeb 19, 2020, 6:59 PM EST
Citing “circumstances beyond his control,” Colorado quarterback Blake Stenstrom has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

“[Due] to recent events and circumstances beyond my control, I have made the difficult decision that it is time for a new chapter in my football journey,” Stenstromg said in a statement posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.”

While Stenstromg doesn’t say exactly what those circumstances beyond his control are, it could very well be the second head coaching and staff change in Boulder in the past two years. Stenstrom originally signed in Colorado’s Class of 2018 for former Buffs head coach Mike MacIntyre. MacIntyre was relieved as head coach in 2018 and replaced by Mel Tucker. But after just one season in Boulder, Tucker has already moved on to become the new head coach at Michigan State. A third head coach and an entirely new staff in as many years makes for a tough situation for any college football player.

By entering the transfer portal, Stenstrom is free to have contact with any college football program. As is the case for all players entering the transfer portal, Stenstom may also withdraw his name from the portal at any time and remain at Colorado.

Stenstrom appeared in four games in 2019, in which he attempted three pass attempts and completed one for 12 yards. He was intercepted on one of his two other attempts. Stenstrom will have to sit out the 2020 season if he ends up transferring to another FBS program. After sitting out the 2020 season, Stenstrom will have two years of eligibility remaining. Of course, that could change very soon with the NCAA moving toward making it easier for players to have immediate eligibility with an approved waiver in their favor.

TCU grad assistant and former QB Kenny Hill promoted to offensive analyst

By Kevin McGuireFeb 19, 2020, 5:52 PM EST
Former TCU quarterback Kenny Hill is taking the next step up within the Horned Frogs family this year. Hill is being promoted from his role as a graduate assistant to the position of offensive analyst.

As an analyst, Hill will not be doing any direct coaching of TCU football players, but he will help break down film and prepare game plans for the offense. Analysts are not permitted to have any direct coaching interactions with players, but having a handful of analysts preparing game plans and breaking down film is never in short demand. This is especially true with power conference programs that can afford to pay a few more analysts to do the work.

Hill originally joined the TCU football family as a transfer quarterback from Texas A&M. After being granted a release from his scholarship by Texas A&M in early 2015, Hill officially joined TCU later that spring. After sitting out the 2015 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Hill led the Horned Frogs on an 11-3 campaign in 2016.

Hill returned to TCU after trying to land a job in professional football in 2018. Hill signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2018 but was released that summer. He later signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL.

All in (Stoops) family: Mike Stoops reportedly heading to Kentucky

By Kevin McGuireFeb 19, 2020, 4:30 PM EST
It looks as though another member of Nick Saban‘s ensemble of analysts is about to get back onto a sideline. Mike Stoops is reportedly close to heading to Kentucky, where he would take on an assistant coaching position for his brother, Mark Stoops.

A report by Football Scoop on Wednesday says Mike Stoops is expected to take on a portion of the defensive secondary coaching responsibilities for the Wildcats. He would be sharing those duties with Steve Clinkscale, who will also be adding the title of pass game coordinator for Kentucky, according to Football Scoop.

Stoops coached defensive backs throughout his coaching career, beginning in 1991 with Iowa and continuing in 1997 at Kansas State. After two seasons coaching the defensive backs for Kansas State and taking on the role of co-defensive coordinator, Stoops headed to Oklahoma, where he was a member of his older brother Bob Stoops‘ staff. Mike stoops was named the head coach of Arizona after the 2003 season and coached the Pac-10 (at the time) program for eight seasons. He returned to Oklahoma in 2012 and stayed with the Sooners for seven seasons before Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley moved in a new direction with his defensive staff.

Stoops then surfaced at Alabama taking on a role as a defensive analyst for Saban. As tends to be the case, analysts working for the Crimson Tide find ways back to coaching after a brief step away from coaching.

The addition of Stoops to the Kentucky staff is expected to be awaiting official approval from the school’s board of trustees, which is why Kentucky officials have not commented on the potential staff addition in Lexington.

Second UConn player in transfer portal charged in connection to burglary of dorm room

UConn football
By John TaylorFeb 19, 2020, 2:34 PM EST
The number of current/potentially-former UConn football players connected to an off-field incident is moving upward.

Running back Khyon Gillespie and safety Oneil Robinson were arrested earlier this week on multiple charges. Both Gillespie and Robinson are facing one count each of third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and providing a false statement. A warrant for the pair’s arrest was issued Feb. 3, with Gillespie surrendering Monday and Robinson two days later.

According to the Associated Press, a third member of the 2019 UConn football team, cornerback Ryan Carroll, was charged Tuesday with similar crimes.  The AP reports that the trio is “accused of stealing about $5,000 worth of items, including a television, video game systems and clothes from a dorm on Nov. 23.”

As a true freshman in 2018, Carroll started eight of 12 games for the Huskies.  He was forced to sit out the entire 2019 season due to academics.

As a result of the off-field situation, Gillespie has been indefinitely suspended by the UConn football program. Robinson and Carroll are two of the more than two dozen players who have left the team during this current cycle, with the defensive backs entering the portal last month.

“We are aware of the situation,” a statement from the school read. “We have been in communication with the appropriate parties and will continue to cooperate with the authorities throughout the process.”

Gillespie, a two-star 2018 signee, carried the ball once as a true freshman and ended up taking a redshirt for that season. As was the case with Carroll, he sat out all of the 2019 season because of academic issues.

Robinson played in 20 games during his time with the Huskies. He started 10 of those contests.