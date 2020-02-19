Neal Brown‘s West Virginia football coaching staff is whole again.

Earlier this month, Al Pogue left God’s Country to return to Auburn as a defensive assistant. A week later, West Virginia football confirmed that Dontae Wright has been tapped as Pogue’s replacement.

Wright will coach the Mountaineers’ outside linebackers.

“Dontae is an excellent addition to our coaching staff and comes highly recommended,” the West Virginia football head coach said in a statement. “He brings years of defensive experience and has an ability to recruit with success in different areas of the country. I was impressed with his leadership and player development at each of his stops. We are looking forward to Dontae joining the Mountaineer Football program.”

The past two seasons, Wright was the safeties coach at Western Michigan. That was Wright’s first on-field role at the FBS level.

This will, obviously, be his first on-field job at a Power Five program as well.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity for me to be a member of Neal Brown’s staff, work with a great group of players and be a part of a program with the tradition of West Virginia University,” Wright said. “I’m looking forward to competing against the best in the conference, competing against the best in the nation in recruiting and assisting everyone in the football building to elevate our program. Growing up right outside West Virginia, I understand and respect what this state is about. I look forward to getting started.”

West Virginia football will kick off spring practice early next month. The Mountaineers will hold their annual spring game April 18.