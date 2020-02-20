A little over four weeks after he was hired as the next Hawaii football head coach, Todd Graham‘s first staff is complete.
Wednesday night, Hawaii football announced both the titles and positional dutied for Graham’s 10-man on-field coaching staff. As previously confirmed, G.J. Kinne will serve as the Rainbow Warriors’ offensive coordinator. Kinne, who was Graham’s former quarterback at Tulsa, will also serve as quarterbacks coach.
Victor Santa Cruz will be the defensive coordinator for Hawaii football. On top of that, he will coach outside linebackers for the Mountain West Conference program. On top of that, Santa Cruz will carry the title of associate head coach.
Below are the titles for the other eight position coaches:
- Dan Phillips — Defensive Line
- Tony Hull — Inside Receivers
- Jacob Yoro — Linebackers
- Brandon Graham — Running Backs
- Sam Bennett — Offensive Line
- Abe Elimimian — Cornerbacks
- Brennan Marion — Wide Receivers
- Laiu Moeakiola — Safeties
Six of those eight position coaches will also hold additional responsibilities:
- Hull — Co-Offensive Coordinator
- Yoro — Co-Defensive Coordinator
- Phillips — Special Teams Coordinator
- Graham — Passing-Game Coordinator
- Bennett — Running-Game Coordinator
- Elimimian — Recruiting Coordinator
Graham was introduced as the Hawaii football program’s 24th head coach last month. The 55-year-old Graham has been a head coach at four different FBS schools:
- Arizona State (2012-17)
- Pitt (2011)
- Tulsa (2007-10)
- Rice (2006)
Graham has posted a 95-61 record at those stops. His teams have played in 10 bowl games in 12 seasons, winning five of those postseason appearances. He’s also won three divisional titles.
After being fired by Arizona State in November of 2017, Graham has been out of coaching ever since. He was mentioned as a candidate for the Kansas job that ultimately went to Les Miles.