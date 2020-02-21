For the Buffalo Bulls football program, it’s lather, rinse, repeat on the contractual front.

In February of 2019, Buffalo announced a new five-year contract for Lance Leipold. A year and a couple of weeks later, the Bulls have announced that Leipold has agreed to a new five-year contract.

Leipold is now signed through the 2024 season.

“I’d like to first thank President Satish Tripathi and Mark Alnutt for this extension for our staff,” the Buffalo Bulls football head coach said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate the continued support of our administration in our pursuit of MAC championships and bowl appearances.”

Leipold just completed his fifth season with the Bulls.

In 2019, Buffalo claimed the program’s first-ever bowl win. The Bulls also set a program record with 10 wins the year before, breaking the old mark of eight set twice (2008, 2013). Some of the luster was taken off that historic campaign, though, as Buffalo suffered a come-from-ahead loss to Northern Illinois in the conference championship game and then coughed up four fumbles in a Dollar General Bowl loss to Troy.

Buffalo has won 24 games over the last three seasons, the second-most of any school in the Mid-American Conference over the same time and the most wins over a three-year span in school history.

“I’m very appreciative of Lance Leipold’s unwavering commitment and dedication to building a championship-caliber football program here at UB,” Alnutt said. “This program has seen outstanding growth and success both on and off the field during his tenure. I’m excited to work with Lance and his staff as we continue this positive trajectory for many years to come.”

Contractual details of the extension have not yet been revealed. In 2019, Leipold’s $615,000 in guaranteed compensation was fifth among the 12 MAC coaches listed in the USA Today coaches salary database.

The announcement of the contract extension comes two days before the Buffalo Bulls football team kicks off its sixth spring practice under Leipold.